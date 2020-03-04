‘James Bond’ movie release postponed due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond film, has been delayed seven months as a result of the of COVID-19.

In an official statement shared by Universal Pictures on Wednesday afternoon, the film’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed the news.

They wrote, “After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.”

Initially, the film was set to hit big screens across North America on April 8. But the ongoing worldwide spread of the new coronavirus has led to mass closures of cinemas across some of the world’s biggest markets, including China, Japan, South Korea and Italy, according to Variety.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

As a result of the closures, box office numbers across the globe have been plummeting drastically, causing concern within the film industry.

With a hefty budget of more than US$250 million, it seems the profitability of No Time to Die could indeed have been at risk if not for the studio’s decision to delay the film.

In order to account for that budget and make a profit, the long-awaited film will need to sell well in most of its international markets this November.

Broccoli, 59, and Wilson, 78, have confirmed that No Time to Die will open first in the U.K. on Nov. 12, before hitting North America two weeks later on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The highly anticipated — and now delayed — action flick will star Daniel Craig as Agent 007 (James Bond) for the fifth and final time in his career before the torch is once more passed along. It also serves as the much-beloved spy franchise’s 25th installment.

Ahead of the film’s original release date, Billie Eilish penned, recorded and released the self-titled theme for its soundtrack. No Time to Die, the song, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

No Time to Die, the film, is now scheduled to hit cinemas across Canada on Nov. 25, 2020.

The trailer for the movie can be seen above.

