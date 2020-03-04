Menu

Entertainment

‘James Bond’ movie release postponed due to coronavirus

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 1:23 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 2:48 pm
NO TIME TO DIE Trailer
The first glimpse of Daniel Craig’s final adventure as 007 has been released. 'No Time to Die' hits theaters across Canada on Nov. 25, 2020.

No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond film, has been delayed seven months as a result of the of COVID-19.

In an official statement shared by Universal Pictures on Wednesday afternoon, the film’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed the news.

They wrote, “After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.”

Initially, the film was set to hit big screens across North America on April 8. But the ongoing worldwide spread of the new coronavirus has led to mass closures of cinemas across some of the world’s biggest markets, including China, Japan, South Korea and Italy, according to Variety.

As a result of the closures, box office numbers across the globe have been plummeting drastically, causing concern within the film industry.

READ MORE: Howard Stern calls out staffer for ‘racist’ BTS, coronavirus comments

With a hefty budget of more than US$250 million, it seems the profitability of No Time to Die could indeed have been at risk if not for the studio’s decision to delay the film.

In order to account for that budget and make a profit, the long-awaited film will need to sell well in most of its international markets this November.

Broccoli, 59, and Wilson, 78, have confirmed that No Time to Die will open first in the U.K. on Nov. 12, before hitting North America two weeks later on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Daniel Craig in the upcoming 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die.’
Daniel Craig in the upcoming 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die.’ Universal Pictures

The highly anticipated — and now delayed — action flick will star Daniel Craig as Agent 007 (James Bond) for the fifth and final time in his career before the torch is once more passed along. It also serves as the much-beloved spy franchise’s 25th installment.

Ahead of the film’s original release date, Billie Eilish penned, recorded and released the self-titled theme for its soundtrack. No Time to Die, the song, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: ‘Mulan’ remake drops Li Shang character because of #MeToo movement

No Time to Die, the film, is now scheduled to hit cinemas across Canada on Nov. 25, 2020.

The trailer for the movie can be seen above.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
