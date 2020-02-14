Billie Eilish releases James Bond song, ‘No Time to Die’

Send this page to someone via email

After a month of teasing fans with the news that she was recording the newest James Bond theme, Billie Eilish has released No Time to Die.

The four-minute song was released on Thursday evening and comes from the soundtrack of the upcoming film of the same name.

No Time to Die was not only written and recorded by Eilish, 18, and her five-time Grammy Award-winning brother, Finneas, but it features an original orchestral arrangement by legendary film composers Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

With No Time to Die, Eilish has officially become the youngest artist ever to both write and perform a title song for the James Bond film franchise. She follows in the footsteps of Madonna, Sam Smith, Adele and the late Chris Cornell, among few others who have been selected to do so.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said Eilish in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” she added.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” concluded Eilish.

No Time to Die will serve as the 25th installment of the much-beloved spy series and will be the last of five films to feature Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

Next Tuesday, Feb. 18, No Time to Die will see its live debut at the annual Brit Awards.

As well as Zimmer, 62 — the legendary Pirate of the Caribbean composer — Eilish and Finneas, 22, will perform alongside Johnny Marr, the former guitarist of The Smiths.

No Time to Die, the song, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

No Time to Die, the film, hits cinemas across Canada on April 8, 2020.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film can be seen in the video above.