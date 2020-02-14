Menu

Entertainment

Billie Eilish releases James Bond song, ‘No Time to Die’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 2:15 pm
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif.
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After a month of teasing fans with the news that she was recording the newest James Bond theme, Billie Eilish has released No Time to Die.

The four-minute song was released on Thursday evening and comes from the soundtrack of the upcoming film of the same name.

No Time to Die was not only written and recorded by Eilish, 18, and her five-time Grammy Award-winning brother, Finneas, but it features an original orchestral arrangement by legendary film composers Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

With No Time to Die, Eilish has officially become the youngest artist ever to both write and perform a title song for the James Bond film franchise. She follows in the footsteps of MadonnaSam SmithAdele and the late Chris Cornell, among few others who have been selected to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said Eilish in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” she added.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber drops ‘Changes,’ Beliebers lose their minds

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” concluded Eilish.

No Time to Die will serve as the 25th installment of the much-beloved spy series and will be the last of five films to feature Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

Story continues below advertisement

Next Tuesday, Feb. 18, No Time to Die will see its live debut at the annual Brit Awards.

As well as Zimmer, 62 — the legendary Pirate of the Caribbean composer — Eilish and Finneas, 22, will perform alongside Johnny Marr, the former guitarist of The Smiths.

READ MORE: Who is Billie Eilish: 9 facts about the Grammy winner

No Time to Die, the song, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

NO TIME TO DIE Trailer
NO TIME TO DIE Trailer

No Time to Die, the filmhits cinemas across Canada on April 8, 2020.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film can be seen in the video above.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
