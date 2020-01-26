Grammy Awards 2020: Full list of nominees, winners for ‘music’s biggest night’

Send this page to someone via email

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are here.

Tonight is “music’s biggest night,” and dozens of the world’s biggest artists are being honoured by the prestigious Recording Academy for their efforts and contributions to the music industry, whether they win a Golden Gramophone Award or not.

Topping the nominations list — which was announced in November — is Lizzo, who garnered a whopping eight nods. The Juice singer is followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who pulled in six nominations each.

Additionally, Canadians are hoping to be made proud by chart-topping artists Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes, who have each picked up a nomination for tonight’s show: Bublé for ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ and Mendes for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’, alongside girlfriend Camila Cabello.

For the second year in a row, the highly-anticipated ceremony is being hosted by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The full list of 2020 Grammy winners will be updated live throughout the live broadcast.

Here is the list of major category nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

i,i — Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

Hey Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Lover — Taylor Swift

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Vocal Album

** WINNER ** When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

** WINNER ** Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love — Michael Bublé

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

** WINNER ** Old Town Road — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande ft. Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Señorita — Camila Cabello ft. Shawn Mendes

Best R&B Album

** WINNER ** Venture — Anderson .Paak

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Best R&B Performance

** WINNER ** Come Home — Anderson .Paak ft. Andre 3000

Love Again — Daniel Caesar ft. Brandy

Couldn’t Been Her — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Best Traditional R&B Performance

** WINNER ** Jerome — Lizzo

Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love — India.Arie

Real Games — Lucky Daye

Built for Love — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

Could’ve Been — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Look at Me Now — Emily King

No Guidance — Chris Brown ft. Drake

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Say So — Pj Morton ft. Jojo

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

** WINNER ** Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy

Middle Child — J. Cole

Suge — DaBaby

Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy

Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Funna

Panini — Lil Nas X

Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

** WINNER ** A Lot — 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

Bad Idea — Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper

Gold Roses — Rick Ross ft. Drake

Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy

Suge — DaBaby

Best Rock Album

** WINNER ** Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

In the End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Rock Performance

** WINNER ** This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Pretty Waste — Bones UK

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too Bad — Rival Sons

Best Rock Song

** WINNER ** This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Fear Inoculum — Tool

Give Yourself a Try — The 1975

Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Best Alternative Music Album

** WINNER ** Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Anima — Thom Yorke

Best Metal Performance

** WINNER ** 7empest — Tool

Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

Humanicide — Death Angel

Bow Down — I Prevail

Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

Best Country Album

** WINNER ** While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Best Country Solo Performance

** WINNER ** Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson

All Your’n — Tyler Childers

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn ft. Luke Combs

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne

Speechless — Dan + Shay

The Daughters — Little Big Town

Common — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

** WINNER ** Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley Mcbryde

It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna and Liz Roset

Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson

Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz

The entire winners list will soon be available on the official Grammy Awards website.