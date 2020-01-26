Grammy Awards 2020: Full list of nominees, winners for ‘music’s biggest night’

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are here.
Tonight is “music’s biggest night,” and dozens of the world’s biggest artists are being honoured by the prestigious Recording Academy for their efforts and contributions to the music industry, whether they win a Golden Gramophone Award or not.
Topping the nominations list — which was announced in November — is Lizzo, who garnered a whopping eight nods. The Juice singer is followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who pulled in six nominations each.
Additionally, Canadians are hoping to be made proud by chart-topping artists Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes, who have each picked up a nomination for tonight’s show: Bublé for ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ and Mendes for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’, alongside girlfriend Camila Cabello.
For the second year in a row, the highly-anticipated ceremony is being hosted by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The full list of 2020 Grammy winners will be updated live throughout the live broadcast.
Here is the list of major category nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
i,i — Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
Hey Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Lover — Taylor Swift
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Vocal Album
** WINNER ** When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
** WINNER ** Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love — Michael Bublé
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
** WINNER ** Old Town Road — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande ft. Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Señorita — Camila Cabello ft. Shawn Mendes
Best R&B Album
** WINNER ** Venture — Anderson .Paak
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Best R&B Performance
** WINNER ** Come Home — Anderson .Paak ft. Andre 3000
Love Again — Daniel Caesar ft. Brandy
Couldn’t Been Her — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Best Traditional R&B Performance
** WINNER ** Jerome — Lizzo
Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love — India.Arie
Real Games — Lucky Daye
Built for Love — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Could’ve Been — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
Look at Me Now — Emily King
No Guidance — Chris Brown ft. Drake
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Say So — Pj Morton ft. Jojo
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Rap Performance
** WINNER ** Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy
Middle Child — J. Cole
Suge — DaBaby
Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy
Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Funna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
** WINNER ** A Lot — 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
Bad Idea — Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper
Gold Roses — Rick Ross ft. Drake
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy
Suge — DaBaby
Best Rock Album
** WINNER ** Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
In the End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Rock Performance
** WINNER ** This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons
Best Rock Song
** WINNER ** This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Fear Inoculum — Tool
Give Yourself a Try — The 1975
Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Best Alternative Music Album
** WINNER ** Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
i,i — Bon Iver
Anima — Thom Yorke
Best Metal Performance
** WINNER ** 7empest — Tool
Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
Humanicide — Death Angel
Bow Down — I Prevail
Unleashed — Killswitch Engage
Best Country Album
** WINNER ** While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
Best Country Solo Performance
** WINNER ** Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
All Your’n — Tyler Childers
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn ft. Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne
Speechless — Dan + Shay
The Daughters — Little Big Town
Common — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
** WINNER ** Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley Mcbryde
It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna and Liz Roset
Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson
Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz
The entire winners list will soon be available on the official Grammy Awards website.
