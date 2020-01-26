Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was among those killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday, according to multiple U.S. media reports.

Variety and ESPN reported — citing unnamed sources — that Bryant was on board the aircraft.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that a crash took place in Calabasas, Calif., and five were killed.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Bryant, 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending two decades with the Los Angles Lakers.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

