Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles: reports

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was among those killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday, according to multiple U.S. media reports.
Variety and ESPN reported — citing unnamed sources — that Bryant was on board the aircraft.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
Bryant, 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending two decades with the Los Angles Lakers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
