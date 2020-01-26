Menu

Live Updates

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles: reports

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 3:05 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 3:20 pm
WATCH LIVE: Officials to provide update on California helicopter crash

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was among those killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday, according to multiple U.S. media reports.

Variety and  ESPN reported — citing unnamed sources — that Bryant was on board the aircraft.

READ MORE: No word on injuries after helicopter crashes outside Los Angeles

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Bryant, 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending two decades with the Los Angles Lakers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

