Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Joey Kramer joins Aerosmith onstage at MusiCares Gala — but doesn’t play with them

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 8:43 pm
Aerosmith was recognized tonight as the 2020 Person of the Year at MusiCares.
Aerosmith was recognized tonight as the 2020 Person of the Year at MusiCares. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joey Kramer walked his way off stage on Friday night after Aerosmith accepted its Person of the Year award at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares Gala.

That’s right, as his longtime bandmates picked up their instruments and kicked off an explosive four-song set, the 69-year-old drummer quietly exited the stage as required by the law.

Despite filing a lawsuit, which would enable him to perform alongside them, Aerosmith — the defendants — won the controversial legal battle against Kramer on Thursday, meaning his fill-in and loyal drum tech John Douglas would take his place at the prestigious awards ceremony instead.

The lawsuit came shortly after the rest of the band — Steven TylerJoe PerryBrad Whitford and Tom Hamilton — determined Kramer was not fit to perform with them at either the MusiCares Gala or the 2020 Grammy Awards following a minor foot injury he sustained in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sues band
Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sues band

Since then, Douglas has held down the drum throne for Aerosmith.

Though, because he’s been with the band since its inception in 1970, Kramer was invited to give his own acceptance speech on Friday night.

READ MORE: Judge denies Joey Kramer right to play with Aerosmith at Grammys

After frontman Tyler, 71, made his own heartfelt speech and clutched his shoulder tightly, an unimpressed-looking Kramer was given less than 20 seconds to show his gratitude to his supporters.

He said:

“A shout out for love and gratitude, to MusiCares, to all our fans, to my partners, to my forever supportive wife Linda, and to you guys out there in the music industry.”

Tweet This

 

Story continues below advertisement

It was then that Kramer left the Convention Center stage and took a seat beside his wife, Linda Kramer.

READ MORE: Judge denies Joey Kramer right to play with Aerosmith at Grammys

Aerosmith went on to rock Los Angeles, Calif., with four songs from their extensive back-catalogue, including the 1975 hits Dream On and Sweet Emotion.

They even invited an abundance of other musicians onstage to help them out, including H.E.R., Cheap Trick, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, among many others (and still no Kramer).

(L-R) Alice Cooper, honouree Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith and Johnny Depp perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Alice Cooper, honouree Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith and Johnny Depp perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As they celebrated five decades of service together as a band, Tyler called out to his longtime bandmate, saying, “Joey Kramer, where are you? We love you, man!”

Whether it’s with the original drummer or not, you can catch Aerosmith’s Grammys performance live on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2020: Full list of nominees, winners for 'music's biggest night'

Following the ceremonies, the Rag Doll rockers are set to return to Las Vegas and continue the critically acclaimed Deuces Are Wild residency.

Additional information, tour dates and updates can be found through the official Aerosmith website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AerosmithSteven TylerJoe Perry2020 grammysJoey KramermusicaresTom HamiltonAerosmith GrammysBrad WhitfordAerosmith drummerAersomith Person of the YearJoey Kramer speechJohn DouglasMusiCarers Person of the YearRecording Academy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.