Aerosmith announce 2019 Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith are the latest band to set up shop in Las Vegas.

The rock band will play an 18-date residency at MGM’s Park Theater beginning April 2019. Band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Joey Kramer made the announcement on Today on Wednesday, dubbing it “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild”.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva La Aerosmith,” Tyler announced of the show, which will contain “never-before-seen visuals” and audio from the band’s recordings.

“We wanted to bring in there what we really can’t do on the road on a regular tour. So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it,” Perry says of the band’s Vegas stand.

“We bring you into Aerosmith World,” Kramer adds. “The history behind our almost 50 years of being together, and as soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna walk into Aerosmith World.”

Their Today show appearance also featured a performance of their 1989 hit, Love In An Elevator.

Tickets will be on sale through the Aerosmith fan club on August 16, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning August 24.