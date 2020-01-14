Menu

Entertainment

Billie Eilish pens newest James Bond theme for ‘No Time to Die’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:06 pm
Billie Eilish arriving at the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Forum on Dec. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Billie Eilish arriving at the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Forum on Dec. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. O'Connor/AFF-USA.com

Following in the footsteps of Madonna, Sam Smith, Adele and the late-Chris Cornell among many, many others, Billie Eilish has recorded the official title song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The news was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Bad Guy singer via Twitter. It was later confirmed through the official James Bond Twitter account.

Not only did Eilish perform the song, but she wrote it alongside her older brother Finneas O’Connell. The 22-year-old is best known simply as Finneas.

After turning 18 last December, Eilish is now officially the youngest artist ever to both write and perform a title song for the film franchise.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said the musician in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” she added.

READ MORE: ‘Black Widow’ special look: See more of villain Taskmaster

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

No Time to Die will serve as the 25th installment of the much-beloved spy series and will be the last of five films to feature Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ teaser trailer
‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ teaser trailer

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the No Time to Die theme will be released.

At the end of the month, Eilish will go head-to-head against some of the biggest names in the modern music industry at the 2020 Grammys as she’s been nominated for six individual awards — her first counts of recognition from the Recording Academy ever.

READ MORE: ‘No Time to Die’ trailer: Rami Malek debuts creepy James Bond villain

No Time to Die, the film, hits cinemas across Canada on April 8, 2020.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film can be seen in the video above.

With files from the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Billie EilishNo Time To Diejames bond 2020FinneasBillie Eilish 2020Billie Eilish James BondBillie Eilish No Time to Diejames bond 25New Bond theme
