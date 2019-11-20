Grammy nominations 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the pack

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, and Lizzo garnered the most nominations — a whopping eight — while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X followed closely behind with six each.
CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King invited Grammy host Alicia Keys and two-time nominee Bebe Rexha on the show on Wednesday morning to help announce the nominees.
After much success at last year’s Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande and H.E.R. have once again been honoured with five nods each. The two are matched by Recording Academy newcomer Finneas O’Connell, who is also the older brother and producer of Eilish.
Canadian chart-toppers Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud, too, with each picking up a nomination for the upcoming ceremony.
Bublé, 44, goes up against the likes of Barbra Streisand and John Legend in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while Mendes, 21, pairs up with girlfriend Camila Cabello for a joint Best Pop Duo Performance nomination thanks to Señorita.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans crowd-fund billboards to send message to Scooter Braun
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Here is the list of major nominees:
Album of the Year
i,i — Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
Hey Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Lover — Taylor Swift
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
READ MORE: Mötley Crüe announces comeback, destroys ‘cessation of touring’ contract
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love — Michael Bublé
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande ft. Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita — Camila Cabello ft. Shawn Mendes
Best R&B Album
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Venture — Anderson .Paak
Best R&B Performance
Love Again — Daniel Caesar ft. Brandy
Couldn’t Been Her — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Come Home — Anderson .Paak ft. Andre 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love — India.Arie
Jerome — Lizzo
Real Games — Lucky Daye
Built for Love — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Could’ve Been — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
Look at Me Now — Emily King
No Guidance — Chris Brown ft. Drake
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Say So — Pj Morton ft. Jojo
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Rap Performance
Middle Child — J. Cole
Suge — DaBaby
Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy
Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Funna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott
READ MORE: Céline Dion drops new album, ‘Courage’
Best Rap Song
Bad Idea — Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper
Gold Roses — Rick Ross ft. Drake
A Lot — 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy
Suge — DaBaby
Best Rock Album
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In the End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Rock Performance
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons
Best Rock Song
Fear Inoculum — Tool
Give Yourself a Try — The 1975
Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
i,i — Bon Iver
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Anima — Thom Yorke
READ MORE: Alexisonfire announces 4-date Canadian tour
Best Metal Performance
Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
Humanicide — Death Angel
Bow Down — I Prevail
Unleashed — Killswitch Engage
7empest — Tool
Best Country Album
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance
All Your’n — Tyler Childers
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn ft. Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne
Speechless — Dan + Shay
The Daughters — Little Big Town
Common — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley Mcbryde
It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna and Liz Roset
Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson
Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz
—
The full nomination list is now available on the official Grammy Awards website.
COMMENTS