Grammy nominations 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the pack

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, and Lizzo garnered the most nominations — a whopping eight — while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X followed closely behind with six each.

CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King invited Grammy host Alicia Keys and two-time nominee Bebe Rexha on the show on Wednesday morning to help announce the nominees.

After much success at last year’s Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande and H.E.R. have once again been honoured with five nods each. The two are matched by Recording Academy newcomer Finneas O’Connell, who is also the older brother and producer of Eilish.

Canadian chart-toppers Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud, too, with each picking up a nomination for the upcoming ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Alicia Keys returning to host 2020 Grammys Alicia Keys returning to host 2020 Grammys

Bublé, 44, goes up against the likes of Barbra Streisand and John Legend in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while Mendes, 21, pairs up with girlfriend Camila Cabello for a joint Best Pop Duo Performance nomination thanks to Señorita.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans crowd-fund billboards to send message to Scooter Braun

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Here is the list of major nominees:

Album of the Year

i,i — Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

Hey Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Lady Gaga

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Lover — Taylor Swift

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Story continues below advertisement

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

READ MORE: Mötley Crüe announces comeback, destroys ‘cessation of touring’ contract

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande ft. Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Señorita — Camila Cabello ft. Shawn Mendes

Best R&B Album

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

Story continues below advertisement

Best R&B Performance

Love Again — Daniel Caesar ft. Brandy

Couldn’t Been Her — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Come Home — Anderson .Paak ft. Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love — India.Arie

Jerome — Lizzo

Real Games — Lucky Daye

Built for Love — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

Could’ve Been — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Look at Me Now — Emily King

No Guidance — Chris Brown ft. Drake

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Say So — Pj Morton ft. Jojo

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

Middle Child — J. Cole

Suge — DaBaby

Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy

Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy

Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Funna

Panini — Lil Nas X

Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott

READ MORE: Céline Dion drops new album, ‘Courage’

Best Rap Song

Bad Idea — Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper

Gold Roses — Rick Ross ft. Drake

A Lot — 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy

Suge — DaBaby

Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In the End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Rock Performance

Pretty Waste — Bones UK

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too Bad — Rival Sons

Best Rock Song

Fear Inoculum — Tool

Give Yourself a Try — The 1975

Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Story continues below advertisement

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

READ MORE: Alexisonfire announces 4-date Canadian tour

Best Metal Performance

Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

Humanicide — Death Angel

Bow Down — I Prevail

Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

7empest — Tool

Best Country Album

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance

All Your’n — Tyler Childers

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn ft. Luke Combs

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne

Speechless — Dan + Shay

The Daughters — Little Big Town

Common — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley Mcbryde

It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna and Liz Roset

Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson

Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz

Story continues below advertisement

—

The full nomination list is now available on the official Grammy Awards website.