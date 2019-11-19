Taylor Swift fans crowd-fund billboards to send message to Scooter Braun

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift has received backup from some of her most dedicated supporters after her most recent contention with Big Machine Records (BMLG) and it’s owner, Scooter Braun.

After claiming that her former record label had blocked her from performing any of her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA), Swift called upon fans to reach out to BMLG and tell Braun “how [they felt] about this.”

The 29-year-old’s viral Tumblr post quickly prompted an entire social media campaign (#IStandWithTaylor).

Though the dispute came to an agreement on Monday, two passionate Swifties by the names of Haley Spalding and Kyle Graden spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign over the weekend in an attempt to have their message heard by Braun.

The superfans raised US$1,004, and used the money to put up two digital billboards outside of the BMLG headquarters, according to Billboard.

Taylor asked us to let Scott know how we felt…. so @TTWAKyle and I did!! THANK YOU FOR HELPING US MAKE THIS POSSIBLE!! #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/Kpn4FkDwnE — Haley (@Hspalding13) November 18, 2019

The gigantic double-sided LED screens read “Scott, please let Taylor perform her own songs,” on one side, and “#IStandWithTaylor” on the other.

In their joint fundraiser, Spalding and Graden wrote: “The billboard will be used to show our support for Taylor and the right for her to perform her own music.”

After reaching their $1,000 goal in less than 24 hours, the campaign closed on Friday; the same day it was launched.

On what fueled them to defend Swift, Spalding told Billboard, “Taylor has been singing professionally since she was 14 years old, and she deserves the freedom to use that art.”

“Taylor’s platform is so big that helping her helps every other artist, and we both are really passionate about that,” added the Indianapolis, Ind. resident. “So we wanted to do something besides tweet and post on Instagram and Facebook.”

She concluded: “We wanted to have something tangible that could start a conversation and that could show her that we’re supporting her at this time.”

The rotating billboards were reportedly designed by fellow Swiftie, Isabel Rocha, and will stand tall by BMLG’s Nashville HQ for a week.

As of Nov. 18, it seems the Wildest Dreams singer will now be allowed to perform a previously planned medley of hits at this Sunday’s AMA ceremony.

The deal cut between BMLG and Dick Clark Productions will allow Swift to perform all songs from her pre-2018 music catalogue again; on any live television performance.