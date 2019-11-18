Ariana Grande says she’s sick and in ‘so much pain,’ calls off tour date

Ariana Grande cancelled her Sunday night concert in Kentucky after warning fans that she’s “very sick” due to an unknown illness, adding that it’s been difficult to breathe during her concerts.
“Okay, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Grande said in an Instagram video Sunday afternoon. “I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I unfortunately don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry.
“I’m so upset, but of course, obviously you’ll be refunded, etc. I’m just devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love, etc., whatever. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going with my body, but thank you for understanding, and I am so sorry.”
Shortly after Grande posted the video announcing the show was cancelled, the Lexington venue’s Twitter account confirmed the news.
“Due to an illness, Ariana Grande has canceled her concert tonight in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena and is so sorry to disappoint her loyal fans. Ariana revealed to fans on social media that she was struggling to get better quickly, but she is simply not well enough to perform tonight,” Rupp Arena’s announcement read, adding that ticket holders will receive a refund.
On Saturday, the 26-year-old singer said in videos posted on Instagram that her “throat and head are still in so much pain.”
While she sounded OK, she was “just in a lot of pain” and it was “difficult to breathe during the show,” she said in a message to her fans.
“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”
Grande said she was going to see a doctor soon.
“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” the R.E.M singer said.
“Sorry for the anxious updates and for over sharing i just don’t want anyone not aware of what’s going on ahead of time. you know i push through and hide things as often as i can / as well as i can when sick and wouldn’t say something unless it were really tough,” she wrote.
Many of her fans took to social media to wish the singer a speedy recovery.
Barbra Streisand told Grande to “take a strong Vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey and of course get some chicken soup!”
After receiving many supportive messages from her fans, Grande thanked them for “your kindness and love. Wish I were with u today more than anything. U have no idea.”
