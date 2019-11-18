Ariana Grande says she’s sick and in ‘so much pain,’ calls off tour date

Ariana Grande cancelled her Sunday night concert in Kentucky after warning fans that she’s “very sick” due to an unknown illness, adding that it’s been difficult to breathe during her concerts.

“Okay, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Grande said in an Instagram video Sunday afternoon. “I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I unfortunately don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry.

“I’m so upset, but of course, obviously you’ll be refunded, etc. I’m just devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love, etc., whatever. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going with my body, but thank you for understanding, and I am so sorry.”

Shortly after Grande posted the video announcing the show was cancelled, the Lexington venue’s Twitter account confirmed the news.

“Due to an illness, Ariana Grande has canceled her concert tonight in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena and is so sorry to disappoint her loyal fans. Ariana revealed to fans on social media that she was struggling to get better quickly, but she is simply not well enough to perform tonight,” Rupp Arena’s announcement read, adding that ticket holders will receive a refund.

(1/2) Due to an illness Ariana Grande has canceled her concert tonight at Rupp Arena and is so sorry to disappoint her loyal fans. Ariana revealed to fans on social media that she was struggling to get better quickly, but she is simply not well enough to perform tonight. pic.twitter.com/x6YoZ6pWQR — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) November 17, 2019

(2/2) Ticket holders will receive a refund at point of purchase.

For tickets purchased through https://t.co/xuWsq66Bgk, your refund will be processed automatically.

For tickets purchased at @LexCenterTix, you can begin the refund process by calling (859) 233-3535. pic.twitter.com/bkg3JTaa7o — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) November 17, 2019

On Saturday, the 26-year-old singer said in videos posted on Instagram that her “throat and head are still in so much pain.”

While she sounded OK, she was “just in a lot of pain” and it was “difficult to breathe during the show,” she said in a message to her fans.

“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande said she was going to see a doctor soon.

0:47 Ariana Grande talks mental health, finding peace Ariana Grande talks mental health, finding peace

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” the R.E.M singer said.

“Sorry for the anxious updates and for over sharing i just don’t want anyone not aware of what’s going on ahead of time. you know i push through and hide things as often as i can / as well as i can when sick and wouldn’t say something unless it were really tough,” she wrote.

Many of her fans took to social media to wish the singer a speedy recovery.

so you’re telling me that ariana was sick when she did this? she’s actually insane. like…how are you real @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/bAcAo1dOcl — ~taylor~ gws ariana 🖤 (@thankunextgb) November 16, 2019

Get well soon, love u, Hope u gets better better fast🖤 Is so FREAKING sick how u can sing soo good although u were sick. U have my whole heart🥺🥺☁️ pic.twitter.com/pkn12DPdzR — ❄️ nora [swedish arianator] (@Ariinasaa) November 17, 2019

@ArianaGrande performed even when she was so sick, we don't deserve her, she is our queen 👑🖤👑🖤👑 — eyebrow super (@EyebrowSuper) November 16, 2019

okay but can your fave do this while being sick? love u sm @arianagrande #GetWellSoonAriana pic.twitter.com/XCpBtfoyLU — tehreem (exams) (@bocavoids) November 17, 2019

this goes for you too ! take care of yourself & don’t worry about cancelling 1/80+ shows. we understand that you get sick too & need to take time to heal & get better. we love u🖤 @ArianaGrande #GetWellSoonAriana pic.twitter.com/pqaGDjobhG — abby 5 (@MUTUALAUV) November 17, 2019

Barbra Streisand told Grande to “take a strong Vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey and of course get some chicken soup!”

my goodness. love you so so much. thank you my sweetest. https://t.co/n9894wF6A6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 17, 2019

After receiving many supportive messages from her fans, Grande thanked them for “your kindness and love. Wish I were with u today more than anything. U have no idea.”

thank u for your kindness and love. wish i were with u today more than anything. u have no idea. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 17, 2019

