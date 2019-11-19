Mötley Crüe announces comeback, destroys ‘cessation of touring’ contract

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly four years since Mötley Crüe disbanded after playing its “final” show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., and now they’re back.

On Monday afternoon, the Kickstart My Heart rockers officially announced their comeback with a quite literally fiery video which was shared to their website.

The news came as a major shock to fans, as on Jan. 28, 2014, Mötley Crüe bandmates: Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars all signed the “cessation of touring” agreement.

The legally binding contract declared that after Dec. 31, 2015, the four-piece could no longer tour together under the moniker Mötley Crüe, unless they all agreed to do so.

Instead of simply agreeing to reunite, however, the glam rock group “best known for breaking the rules” found a seemingly on-brand way around the document and destroyed it with fire in the video.

Story continues below advertisement

MÖTLEY CRÜE IS BACK!!!

Read the official statement here – https://t.co/bvBDlVHHVB pic.twitter.com/2XmmgezBrf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 18, 2019

“Mötley Crüe is back!” read the headline of an accompanying statement.

READ MORE: Donald Trump to present Jon Voight with National Medal of the Arts

In the release, the band accredited their decision to reunite to the mass wave of Mötley Crüe fans, or “Crüeheads,” brought in by the Netflix biopic based off of their story, Jeff Tremaine‘s The Dirt.

Colson Baker (best known as Machine Gun Kelly), who portrayed Lee in The Dirt said that after the movie was released, “so many of my fans have said how they wish they could’ve seen the real Mötley Crüe play live.

Story continues below advertisement

“I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality,” he continued. “But the fans spoke and Mötley Crüe listened.”

Though the band has not yet revealed any plans for their comeback, multiple outlets (including Rolling Stone), have purported that they will soon announce a North American stadium tour.

The alleged tour will supposedly kick off in 2020 and feature both Def Leppard and Poison.

READ MORE: Gowan of Styx talks 40-plus years of rock, and what’s to come for the legendary band

On the official Mötley Crüe website, the band is also urging fans to sign up for either text updates or their e-mail newsletter for “further developments” and “breaking news.”

While the prospect of the all-star rock n’ roll tour has many people excited, others are criticizing the band and calling its comeback a “ploy for money.”

Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee at Netflix’s ‘The Dirt’ world premiere held at the Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. CP Images

When speaking to Rolling Stone back in 2014, Sixx, bassist and co-founder, spoke about the possibility of reuniting in the future with Mötley Crüe.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ tackles trans athletes in controversial episode

Sixx continued: “If anybody ever would call any other band members and say, ‘Hey, it’s been 10 years, let’s just do 10 shows. A million a pop,’ it could never happen unless all four band members agreed.”

“And if we did agree,” he added, “the way we’ve set it up — including this conversation right now — we’d have so much egg on our face. We have so much pride that that alone would stop it.”

Mötley Crüe’s comeback coincides with the 30th anniversary of its fifth and most successful album, Dr. Feelgood (1989). It’s unclear if the band has any plans to commemorate the album.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to a representative of Mötley Crüe seeking comment.