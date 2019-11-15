‘South Park’ tackles trans athletes in controversial episode

Send this page to someone via email

Since its debut in 1997, South Park has been well known for consistently raising eyebrows thanks to its many satirical takes on taboo and controversial subject matter.

And in the show’s most recent episode, Board Girls (Season 23, episode 7), creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have been labelled as “transphobic” by many viewers after portraying trans athletes in a negative light.

The episode sees South Park Elementary school’s vice-principal Strong Woman (yes, that’s her name) in the town’s annual “Strong Woman Competition” — where participants showcase their athletic abilities and compete for a trophy.

She is faced with an extremely masculine challenger named Heather Swanson — who supposedly began identifying as a trans woman “just two weeks” prior.

Randy Savage, aka Macho Man Randy Savage, 1994. CP Images Archive

Multiple outlets, including the Hollywood Reporter, reported that the character was inspired by Randy Savage, as Swanson bears a physical and audible likeness to the late-professional wrestler.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Disney+ warns subscribers of ‘outdated cultural depictions,’ prompting controversy

In the episode, Swanson was even introduced by news anchor David Perry as “not exactly the average trans athlete,” suggesting that she was merely pretending to be a trans woman in order to win the competition.

“I’m not here to talk about my transition, I’m here to kick some f**king a**,” Swanson says to Perry after being asked about her identification.

Woman and Swanson then go head-to-head in the contest. Swanson ultimately wins with ease and claims the trophy, raising suspicion, among the other contestants, of her true identity.

Season 23, episode 7 of ‘South Park’: (L-R) Vice-principal Strong Woman, Heather Swanson, and another contestant in the controversial episode aired on Nov. 13, 2019. Much/Comedy Central

In response to the episode, social media users criticized the animated show for being “transphobic” and “lazy.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not particularly mad about the South Park episode,” tweeted one user. “Yes it’s transphobic. Yes it contributes to harm to trans women and girls, but they’re lazy and increasingly irrelevant.”

READ MORE: 7 surprising facts you might not know about ‘Sesame Street’

They continued: “South Park has been deeply transphobic the *entire time*. This isn’t their first explicitly transphobic storyline. It won’t be their last. Stone and Parker are transphobes. Write them off.”

Here’s what some other angered users had to say:

Damnit @southpark don't trans people have enough stigma already? 😓👎 Y'all make jokes about everyone, but way to make it personal 👀 #southpark #transrights — Zekeity Zeke (@XyresicZeke) November 15, 2019

Another wrote: “Real nice for South Park to put an episode out with the outdated, lazy, and dangerous ‘trans women in sports are just men trying to usurp cis women’ stereotype, complete with an overly masculine caricature… during f**king trans awareness week.”

Story continues below advertisement

wow the new south park episode is TRANSPHOBIC transphobic. god — NIGHTMARE DREAMGIRL 👹🖤 (@n0chillchel) November 14, 2019

“Wait South Park was virulently transphobic AGAIN?” tweeted another. “Anyone noticing a pattern here? Maybe a phobia of some kind? Idk s**t really makes you think, huh?”

Okay southpark continually makes jokes about trans people and like yeah satire can be fun and all but when you’re consistently making trans people out to be gross/weird solely because of their gender identity it’s really just rude and hurtful and reinforces negative stigmas. — amelio (@EmilioEleccion) November 14, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, South Park has not addressed the controversy surrounding its latest episode

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ episode banned in China screened on Hong Kong street

The show was banned in China last month after another Season 23 episode titled Band in China aired.

Band in China heavily mocked not just Hollywood and the NBA but China’s censorship standards and the country’s current president, Xi Jinping.

0:59 ‘South Park’ creators offer mocking ‘apology’ to China over episode ‘South Park’ creators offer mocking ‘apology’ to China over episode

Following censorship of the show’s episode, Stone, 48, and Parker, 50, issued an “apology” to the Chinese government.

They later included another jab at the country’s politicians in South Park‘s 300th episode, Shots!!! — which remained on-brand for the creators and poked fun at the anti-vaxxer movement.