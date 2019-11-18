Donald Trump to present Jon Voight with National Medal of the Arts

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday evening, The White House announced that U.S. President Donald Trump will award the National Medal of Arts to American actor Jon Voight on Nov. 21.

The Deliverance star, along with three other recipients, will be honoured this Thursday for their contributions to the arts.

Among those that the Republican leader will acknowledge for the accolade are country icon Alison Krauss, “champion of the arts” Sharon Percy Rockefeller, and the Musicians of the United States Military.

Unlike the other award winners, however, Voight, 80, has proved himself to be one of Trump’s loudest and proudest supporters on multiple occasions in the past.

1:21 Jon Voight calls Donald Trump the ‘greatest president’ since Abraham Lincoln Jon Voight calls Donald Trump the ‘greatest president’ since Abraham Lincoln

Not only did he attend the 2017 presidential inauguration, but he has commended Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Following the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, the Oscar-winning actor even took to social media to once again defend the president.

Voight, 80, posted a video to Twitter sharing his support of Trump. The two-minute, 14-second rant quickly went viral on the social media platform and garnered the star an abundance of mixed responses — some supporting his thoughts and Trump’s actions, others protesting them.

2:13 Jon Voight declares racism ‘solved’ in ‘Message to America’ Jon Voight declares racism ‘solved’ in ‘Message to America’

The White House has credited the decision to award Voight with a National Medal of Arts to his “exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters.”

The statement added that Voight has “given us insights into the richness of the human mind and heart” by captivating audiences over the years.

This Thursday, Trump will also honour four recipients and organizations with a National Humanities Medal, including Washington, D.C.-based chef, Patrick J. O’Connell and 114-time New York Times bestselling author, James Patterson.