Jon Voight calls Donald Trump the ‘greatest president’ since Abraham Lincoln

Actor Jon Voight is encouraging Americans to rally around Donald Trump, calling him the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In two short videos posted to his Twitter account on Friday, Voight said he was speaking to “acknowledge the truth.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

“I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.”

Voight’s message received both ridicule and support from users of the social media platform.

READ MORE: More Democrats calling for impeachment proceedings against Trump

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, is a long-time supporter of Trump’s. He attended the 2017 presidential inauguration, one of a handful of celebrities to do so.

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

It was not immediately clear what prompted Voight’s messages, though debate over possible impeachment proceedings has dominated headlines in the wake of the Mueller report.

Voight said Trump’s job is not easy — “for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

Trump responded by sharing the videos himself.

“Thank you John, so nice!,” he tweeted.

Thank you John, so nice! https://t.co/cfcXpzjYn7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

WATCH: (May 4, 2018) Trump thanks Kanye West for boost in approval rating from African-Americans