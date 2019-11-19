Menu

Entertainment

Alexisonfire announces 4-date Canadian tour

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 3:02 pm
.
. Photo credit: Vanessa Heins

Alexisonfire announced its plans for an upcoming Canadian tour early Tuesday morning.

The Young Cardinals rockers revealed they will be hitting the west coast in early 2020 to perform in not only Seattle, Wash., but four Canadian cities as well.

Dallas Green and co. will hit Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver along with The Distillers and special guest act Nobro in late-January.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the band released its first singles in nine years, Familiar Drugs and Complicit. It’s currently unclear if they are working on new music.

READ MORE: Mötley Crüe announces comeback, destroys ‘cessation of touring’ contract

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alexisonfire website.

Canadian Alexisonfire 2020 tour dates:

Jan. 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
Jan. 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
Jan. 23 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 25 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
