Alexisonfire announces 4-date Canadian tour

Alexisonfire announced its plans for an upcoming Canadian tour early Tuesday morning.

The Young Cardinals rockers revealed they will be hitting the west coast in early 2020 to perform in not only Seattle, Wash., but four Canadian cities as well.

Dallas Green and co. will hit Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver along with The Distillers and special guest act Nobro in late-January.

We are the sound. We don't belong. So raise up your hands. And sing along. heading your way with @thedistillers & #nobro See ya in the pit!!!! 🎫 On-Sale starting 10AM local time – Fri Nov 22 https://t.co/8v7va0jkuE for links pic.twitter.com/2zBdWMK66F — ALEXISONFIRE (@aof_official) November 19, 2019

Earlier this year, the band released its first singles in nine years, Familiar Drugs and Complicit. It’s currently unclear if they are working on new music.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alexisonfire website.

Canadian Alexisonfire 2020 tour dates:

Jan. 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Jan. 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

Jan. 23 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 25 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum