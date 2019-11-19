Alexisonfire announces 4-date Canadian tour

Alexisonfire announced its plans for an upcoming Canadian tour early Tuesday morning.
The Young Cardinals rockers revealed they will be hitting the west coast in early 2020 to perform in not only Seattle, Wash., but four Canadian cities as well.
Dallas Green and co. will hit Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver along with The Distillers and special guest act Nobro in late-January.
Earlier this year, the band released its first singles in nine years, Familiar Drugs and Complicit. It’s currently unclear if they are working on new music.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alexisonfire website.
Canadian Alexisonfire 2020 tour dates:
Jan. 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
Jan. 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
Jan. 23 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 25 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum
