Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ dethrones ‘Old Town Road’ as No. 1 single after 19 weeks

For nine consecutive weeks, Billie Eilish‘s Bad Guy single sat in the runner-up spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. However, as of Monday, it reached No. 1.

The news means the 17-year-old’s smash hit has dethroned Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ Old Town Road, which sat on top of the chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

Though Bad Guy claimed the No. 1 position, Eilish released the single back in March alongside the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

In response to the revelation, Lil Nas X, 20, took to social media to congratulate Eilish.

“Congratulations to Billie Eilish! [You] deserve this,” he tweeted.

“Ayyyyeeee we made it,” wrote Eilish in an Instagram story.

“I know he mad on the low… LMAO” she wrote in another, referring to up-and-coming rapper Lil Nas X. “BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU.”

The accolade made Eilish the first musical artist ever born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 track on Billboard’s Hot 100. She was born on Dec. 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Not only did Old Town Road lose the top spot, but it slipped down even further to No. 3, losing the runner-up position to the recent Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello collaboration Señorita.

Cyrus, 57, later offered his congratulations to the young star.

“Well deserved,” he wrote in a tweet. “Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride.”

Lil Nas X later joked that he would be dropped from his record label after losing the No. 1 spot to Eilish.

me when columbia drop me from the label because billie eilish took the number 1 spot pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlAQ2U — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

With Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Cyrus were the first to break the record for longest-running No. 1 song on the Hot 100 list since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men did nearly 25 years ago.

Carey, 49, had held the record with Boyz II Men since 1995 for the song One Sweet Day, which spent 16 weeks atop the chart.

Though Eilish claimed the crown for the Hot 100 list this week, she came in second to heavy metal band Slipknot on the Artist 100 chart.

The nine-piece band has received critical acclaim for the newly released sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which also earned them the top spot on the Top 200 Albums chart.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is now available on all major streaming platforms.

