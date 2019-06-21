Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello release new song, video for ‘Señorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have joined forces once again to bring their fans an exciting new taste of music. The duo dropped a single entitled Señorita after teasing the song together over social media all week.

The emotional pop ballad was accompanied by a music video that depicts a fresh approach on love at first sight where, in the end, the connection may never have been meant to be at all.

In the short, Cabello, 22, plays a coy waitress at a diner while Mendes, 20, plays a smooth, motorcycle-riding musician.

The two catch each others’ eyes during Cabello’s shift and quickly become romantically involved with one another. There’s no shortage of steamy scenes in Señorita, either, as things rapidly heat up between them.

The song’s lyrics are accompanied effectively by harmonies and Latin-influenced guitar melodies.

While the song ultimately preaches that the relationship should end, it highlights that desire is often an overpowering feeling. This is reflected in the video as, after their relationship falls apart, the lovers continue to return to one another.

Mendes and Cabello became close friends after releasing I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015. Subsequently, they toured together for multiple years as part of iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Mendes is working on a followup to his 2018 self-titled album, however he recently released another single entitled If I Can’t Have You.

Cabello released her debut studio album, Camila, in January 2018. It’s currently unclear if she’s working on a followup album, though she revealed to her fans that she was working on “new stuff and things” via Instagram last October.

Señorita is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Mendes recently revealed that the final show of his upcoming tour is scheduled to take place in Toronto — as a grand finale hometown show (almost). The Stitches singer will play the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sept. 6.

The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.

The Tour 2019 Canadian dates

June 14 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

June 16 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

June 17 Saskatoon, Sask. — SaskTel Centre

June 19 Winnipeg, Man. — Bell MTS Place

Aug. 18 Ottawa, Ont — Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 20 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

Aug. 21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

Sept. 6 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre

Ticket information and additional Shawn Mendes: The Tour concert dates can be found on the official Shawn Mendes website.

