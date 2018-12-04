Shawn Mendes to headline first hometown stadium show in Toronto

Since May, Canadian fans have been left wondering why Toronto-born Shawn Mendes didn’t included a hometown show on his upcoming North American tour.
Well, there was a reason for that because on Monday afternoon, he decided to announce Something Big.
The 20-year-old singer officially revealed the final show would take place in Toronto next September at the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.
Mendes is set to headline 33 shows in support of his critically acclaimed self-titled studio album.
The Toronto gig will be Mendes’ first-ever headlining gig at a stadium. He shared his excitement and promised an extra special show for his hometown.
“This is going to be the most special show I’ve done yet,” he wrote on Facebook.
“There will be an extended version of the set and some surprise guests,” he added. “Thank you so much for supporting. Love you!”
Playing my first headline stadium show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on September 6th. Going to be the most special show I've done yet, with an extended version of the tour set & some surprise guests. Thank you so much for supporting & love you!!! ❤️ x shawnstadium.com
The legendary venue has housed some of the biggest names in music history, from U2 to the Foo Fighters, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.
The sheer success of these artists attests to the popularity Mendes has accumulated since his YouTube debut in 2013.
“Having grown up going to games, playing as an opener just a few years ago and now being able to headline a show here is just surreal,” he admitted in the official press release.
“I’m so grateful for the fans that have supported me from the beginning and have made this all possible,” he concluded.
Mendes teamed up with Roots to offer fans a chance at early presale codes, signed merchandise and even free tickets.
Those who attend an exclusive store event at Roots in Toronto’s Eaton Centre on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. ET will be eligible to receive the exclusive presale and secure tickets.
The first 100 people in the store will receive a signed limited-edition poster. Ten of those fans will win free tickets to the show, and the lucky winner out of those 10 will receive a meet-and-greet opportunity with Mendes prior to the concert.
The Mendes Army united over Twitter to wish their fellow Torontonians well in getting tickets for the high-demand show.
Some Mendes “stans” even wished they lived in Canada instead of their respective homes so that they could attend the gig.
“From Tokyo to Toronto… this is too far,” wrote a dedicated fan with a crying emoji.
Mendes will fly to Oceania following the conclusion of his North American tour, however he is first scheduled for a full European tour. He is also expected to announce a string of Asian tour dates before the end of 2019.
All tickets (excluding Toronto) are available on the official Shawn Mendes website.
Exclusive presale information for Toronto is available here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
** Canadian dates are bolded **
06/12 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
06/14 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
06/16 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
06/19 Winnipeg, Man. — Bell MTS Place
06/21 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
06/22 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
06/27 Chicago, Ill. — Allstate Arena
06/30 St. Louis, Mo. — Scottrade Center
07/02 Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
07/05 Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center
07/08 San Diego, Calif. — Valley View Casino Center
07/09 Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena
07/11 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
07/13 Oakland, Calif. — Oracle Arena
07/16 Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
07/20 Tulsa, Okla. — BOK Center
07/22 Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
07/23 San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
07/25 Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
07/27 Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
07/28 Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena
07/30 Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
07/31 Atlanta, Ga. — Philips Arena
08/02 Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
08/05 Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
08/06 Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
08/10 Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
08/13 Washington, D.C. — Capital One Center
08/15 Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
08/21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
08/24 Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
09/06 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre
