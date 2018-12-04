Shawn Mendes to headline first hometown stadium show in Toronto

Since May, Canadian fans have been left wondering why Toronto-born Shawn Mendes didn’t included a hometown show on his upcoming North American tour.

Well, there was a reason for that because on Monday afternoon, he decided to announce Something Big.

The 20-year-old singer officially revealed the final show would take place in Toronto next September at the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.

Mendes is set to headline 33 shows in support of his critically acclaimed self-titled studio album.

READ MORE: 2018 MMVAs: Shawn Mendes steals the show

The Toronto gig will be Mendes’ first-ever headlining gig at a stadium. He shared his excitement and promised an extra special show for his hometown.

“This is going to be the most special show I’ve done yet,” he wrote on Facebook.

“There will be an extended version of the set and some surprise guests,” he added. “Thank you so much for supporting. Love you!”

The legendary venue has housed some of the biggest names in music history, from U2 to the Foo Fighters, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

The sheer success of these artists attests to the popularity Mendes has accumulated since his YouTube debut in 2013.

“Having grown up going to games, playing as an opener just a few years ago and now being able to headline a show here is just surreal,” he admitted in the official press release.

“I’m so grateful for the fans that have supported me from the beginning and have made this all possible,” he concluded.

READ MORE: Eminem drops 11-minute freestyle, ‘Kick Off,’ calls out Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera

Mendes teamed up with Roots to offer fans a chance at early presale codes, signed merchandise and even free tickets.

Those who attend an exclusive store event at Roots in Toronto’s Eaton Centre on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. ET will be eligible to receive the exclusive presale and secure tickets.

I WISH I LIVED IN TORONTO

OR CANADA — Emily 🍁 (@_SAYSWEARTOGOD_) December 4, 2018

The first 100 people in the store will receive a signed limited-edition poster. Ten of those fans will win free tickets to the show, and the lucky winner out of those 10 will receive a meet-and-greet opportunity with Mendes prior to the concert.

The Mendes Army united over Twitter to wish their fellow Torontonians well in getting tickets for the high-demand show.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes feels pressured to ‘prove’ he’s not gay

Some Mendes “stans” even wished they lived in Canada instead of their respective homes so that they could attend the gig.

“From Tokyo to Toronto… this is too far,” wrote a dedicated fan with a crying emoji.

i was stressing about exams this week and now i’m so calm so thank you @ShawnMendes cause the stress has been replaced by your toronto show — eilidh (@mendesvinyI) December 4, 2018

im lowkey scared because it seems like the entire shawn mendes stan twitter is going to the Toronto shows and that gives me so much anxiety because the tickets are going to be a NIGHTMARE to get — jayde (@faIIinallinwhy) December 2, 2018

From Tokyo to Toronto… this is too far😫 pic.twitter.com/tkRg0Q6Yjf — 𝕭𝖊𝖘𝖙 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖓 𝕿𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌 Mua (@japanfallin) December 4, 2018

@ShawnMendes PROBABLY I’M GOING TO SEE YOU IN TORONTO 🇨🇦

I will fly from Italy only for you.

All those km to see you One more time, at your first stadium show.

Isn’t this love? — dani 97 (@fIickerhar) December 4, 2018

Omg @ShawnMendes is coming to Toronto 😁! Woohoo!!!!!! I mean, I guess I will take my 11 year old if she really wants to go. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — amanda__d (@amanda__d) December 4, 2018

Mendes will fly to Oceania following the conclusion of his North American tour, however he is first scheduled for a full European tour. He is also expected to announce a string of Asian tour dates before the end of 2019.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande drops ‘Thank U, Next’ video and it’s a fun throwback

All tickets (excluding Toronto) are available on the official Shawn Mendes website.

Exclusive presale information for Toronto is available here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Tour 2019 North American dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

06/12 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

06/14 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

06/16 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

06/19 Winnipeg, Man. — Bell MTS Place

06/21 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

06/22 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

06/27 Chicago, Ill. — Allstate Arena

06/30 St. Louis, Mo. — Scottrade Center

07/02 Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

07/05 Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center

07/08 San Diego, Calif. — Valley View Casino Center

07/09 Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena

07/11 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

07/13 Oakland, Calif. — Oracle Arena

07/16 Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivant Smart Home Arena

07/19 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

07/20 Tulsa, Okla. — BOK Center

07/22 Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

07/23 San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

07/25 Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

07/27 Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

07/28 Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena

07/30 Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

07/31 Atlanta, Ga. — Philips Arena

08/02 Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

08/05 Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

08/06 Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

08/10 Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

08/13 Washington, D.C. — Capital One Center

08/15 Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

08/21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

08/24 Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

09/06 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis