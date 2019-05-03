Shawn Mendes drops new single, ‘If I Can’t Have You’

Ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 4, Shawn Mendes has released a brand-new single entitled If I Can’t Have You.

The single dropped early Friday morning, along with a very sombre music video shot in black and white.

Mendes, 20, took the time to call into Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to detail the song and how it came to be.

“I’m going through this phase right now where I’m testing out all the styles I can possibly be doing,” he continued. “Pop is what’s in my blood — no pun intended,” he said, calling back to his 2018 hit In My Blood.

Mendes also revealed that he would perform the song live for the first time during his SNL performance.

“In the last six months, I wrote about 45 songs, and they’re all over the place and different vibes. This is the one consistently, every time I played for myself and for friends and family, was giving people that smile,” he added.

If I Can’t Have You was released through UMG Recordings, Inc. Physical copies are now available in seven-inch vinyl, cassette and CD formats. They can be ordered here.

Each physical format comes with one of three unique voice memos recorded by the singer himself.

Mendes recently revealed that the final show of his upcoming tour is scheduled to take place in Toronto — as a grand finale hometown show (almost).

The Stitches singer will play the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sept. 6.

The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.

Tickets and additional information for Shawn Mendes: The Tour can be found on the official Shawn Mendes website.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Mendes is working on a followup to his 2018 self-titled album.

If I Can’t Have You is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The Tour 2019 North American dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

June 12 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

June 14 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

June 16 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

June 19 Winnipeg, Man. — Bell MTS Place

June 21 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

June 22 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

June 27 Chicago, Ill. — Allstate Arena

June 30 St. Louis, Mo. — Scottrade Center

July 2 Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

July 5 Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center

July 8 San Diego, Calif. — Valley View Casino Center

July 9 Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena

July 11 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

July 13 Oakland, Calif. — Oracle Arena

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivant Smart Home Arena

July 19 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

July 20 Tulsa, Okla. — BOK Center

July 22 Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

July 23 San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

July 25 Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

July 27 Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

July 28 Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena

July 30 Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

July 31 Atlanta, Ga. — Philips Arena

Aug. 02 Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 05 Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 06 Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 10 Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

Aug. 13 Washington, D.C. — Capital One Center

Aug. 15 Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Aug. 21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

Aug. 24 Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

Sept. 6 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre

