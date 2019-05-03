Shawn Mendes drops new single, ‘If I Can’t Have You’

Ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 4, Shawn Mendes has released a brand-new single entitled If I Can’t Have You.
The single dropped early Friday morning, along with a very sombre music video shot in black and white.
Mendes, 20, took the time to call into Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to detail the song and how it came to be.
“I’m going through this phase right now where I’m testing out all the styles I can possibly be doing,” he continued. “Pop is what’s in my blood — no pun intended,” he said, calling back to his 2018 hit In My Blood.
Mendes also revealed that he would perform the song live for the first time during his SNL performance.
“In the last six months, I wrote about 45 songs, and they’re all over the place and different vibes. This is the one consistently, every time I played for myself and for friends and family, was giving people that smile,” he added.
If I Can’t Have You was released through UMG Recordings, Inc. Physical copies are now available in seven-inch vinyl, cassette and CD formats. They can be ordered here.
Each physical format comes with one of three unique voice memos recorded by the singer himself.
Mendes recently revealed that the final show of his upcoming tour is scheduled to take place in Toronto — as a grand finale hometown show (almost).
The Stitches singer will play the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sept. 6.
The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.
Tickets and additional information for Shawn Mendes: The Tour can be found on the official Shawn Mendes website.
As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Mendes is working on a followup to his 2018 self-titled album.
If I Can’t Have You is now available on all major streaming platforms.
** Canadian dates are bolded **
June 12 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
June 14 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
June 16 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
June 19 Winnipeg, Man. — Bell MTS Place
June 21 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
June 22 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
June 27 Chicago, Ill. — Allstate Arena
June 30 St. Louis, Mo. — Scottrade Center
July 2 Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
July 5 Los Angeles, Calif. — Staples Center
July 8 San Diego, Calif. — Valley View Casino Center
July 9 Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena
July 11 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
July 13 Oakland, Calif. — Oracle Arena
July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivant Smart Home Arena
July 19 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
July 20 Tulsa, Okla. — BOK Center
July 22 Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
July 23 San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
July 25 Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
July 27 Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
July 28 Miami, Fla. — American Airlines Arena
July 30 Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
July 31 Atlanta, Ga. — Philips Arena
Aug. 02 Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 05 Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 06 Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 10 Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
Aug. 13 Washington, D.C. — Capital One Center
Aug. 15 Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
Aug. 21 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
Aug. 24 Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
Sept. 6 Toronto, Ont. — Rogers Centre
