BTS takes the stage with Halsey at Billboard Music Awards

K-pop giants BTS gave a long-awaited performance of their newest single, Boy with Luv, featuring Halsey, on May 1 at the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

After winning both of the awards for which they were nominated — Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group — the seven-piece group stormed the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage for a high-energy performance.

The best part? Halsey made her own fierce entrance to the stage. She joined BTS halfway through their choreographed number and stole the show with her vocal performance.

On the day of its release, Boy with Luv achieved a major accolade as YouTube announced the video had the biggest 24-hour debut ever in the site’s charted history.

Halsey, 24, was up against tough competition in the categories of Top-Selling Song, which ultimately went to Maroon 5, and Top Female Artist, which Ariana Grande took home.

Before joining BTS in the studio to create the record-breaking hit, Halsey said she was part of the group’s fandom herself.

As a result, Wednesday night’s performance proved to be a bigger deal for Halsey than it seemed. Fortunately for the singer, she was welcomed by thousands of dedicated BTS supporters with love and gratitude.

During the award show itself, the performance was met with not only ear-splitting cheers and endless applause but the ongoing appraisal and attention of social media.

Once again, #BoyWithLuv became one of Twitter’s hottest trends.

BTS also managed to snap a photo with Billboard’s biggest winner this year, Drake. The God’s Plan rapper took home 12 awards, including the coveted Top Artist.

The 32-year-old became the new record holder for most BBMAs in history. Drake now owns 27 of the awards, claiming the top position from previous record holder Taylor Swift.

As of Thursday, May 2, the South Korean septet’s Boy With Luv video has surpassed 245 million video views on YouTube alone, not including song streams.

Following the success of their hugely successful North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to make a Canadian comeback at some point in the next year.

Before hitting various countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America this summer, the group is scheduled to bring its Love Yourself/Speak Yourself tour to the U.S. this week.

Halsey is currently working on the followup to her sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017).

A brand-new single is expected to arrive in the coming weeks as the singer has recently teased fans with multiple cryptic black images on Twitter.

Halsey will perform a short series of U.S. shows between May and June before releasing her upcoming record later in the year.

