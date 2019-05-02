Billboard Music Awards 2019: Best and worst looks on the red carpet

It was a red carpet jam-packed with stars.

On Wednesday night, pop-music powerhouses like Cardi B, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

While spring fashion is in full swing, this year on the red carpet we saw everything from colourful jumpsuits to creative suits (we’re looking at you, BTS!) to pretty pastel ruffles.

We also saw oversized blazers, body-hugging accessories and even fringe on Paula Abdul.

Here are our favourite (and not-so-favourite) picks of the night.

Best dressed

Sophie Turner



Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra



Credit: Getty Images

Khalid

|

Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Credit: Getty Images

Maluma



Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Getty Images

BTS



Credit: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson



Credit: Getty Images

Kane Brown



Credit: Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever



Credit: Getty Images

Tori Kelly



Credit: Getty Images

Jonas Brother



Credit: Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

Credit: Getty Images

Paula Abdul



Credit: Getty Images

Worst dressed

Cardi B



Credit: Getty Images

Diplo



Credit: Getty Images



Halsey



Credit: Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Credit: Getty Images

Ciara

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde



Credit: Getty Images

Ella Mai

Credit: Getty Images

