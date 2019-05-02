Billboard Music Awards 2019: Best and worst looks on the red carpet
It was a red carpet jam-packed with stars.
On Wednesday night, pop-music powerhouses like Cardi B, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
While spring fashion is in full swing, this year on the red carpet we saw everything from colourful jumpsuits to creative suits (we’re looking at you, BTS!) to pretty pastel ruffles.
We also saw oversized blazers, body-hugging accessories and even fringe on Paula Abdul.
Here are our favourite (and not-so-favourite) picks of the night.
Best dressed
Sophie Turner
Credit: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Credit: Getty Images
Khalid
|
Credit: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Credit: Getty Images
Maluma
Credit: Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Credit: Getty Images
BTS
Credit: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Credit: Getty Images
Kane Brown
Credit: Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
Credit: Getty Images
Tori Kelly
Credit: Getty Images
Jonas Brother
Credit: Getty Images
Cobie Smulders
Credit: Getty Images
Paula Abdul
Credit: Getty Images
Worst dressed
Cardi B
Credit: Getty Images
Diplo
Credit: Getty Images
Halsey
Credit: Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Credit: Getty Images
Ciara
Credit: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Credit: Getty Images
Ella Mai
Credit: Getty Images
