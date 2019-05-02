Entertainment
May 2, 2019 8:53 am
Updated: May 2, 2019 8:56 am

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Best and worst looks on the red carpet

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Best and worst looks on the red carpet

Getty Images
A A

It was a red carpet jam-packed with stars.

On Wednesday night, pop-music powerhouses like Cardi B, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

While spring fashion is in full swing, this year on the red carpet we saw everything from colourful jumpsuits to creative suits (we’re looking at you, BTS!) to pretty pastel ruffles.

READ MORE: Billboard Music Awards 2019 — Cardi B leads with astounding 21 nominations

We also saw oversized blazers, body-hugging accessories and even fringe on Paula Abdul.

Here are our favourite (and not-so-favourite) picks of the night.

Best dressed

Sophie Turner


Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra


Credit: Getty Images

Khalid

|
Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Credit: Getty Images

READ MORE: Taylor Swift opens up about ‘Me!,’ reflects on her lowest days

Maluma


Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Getty Images 

BTS


Credit: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson


Credit: Getty Images

Kane Brown


Credit: Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever


Credit: Getty Images

Tori Kelly


Credit: Getty Images

Jonas Brother


Credit: Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

Credit: Getty Images

Paula Abdul


Credit: Getty Images

Worst dressed

Cardi B


Credit: Getty Images

Diplo


Credit: Getty Images

READ MORE: Oscars 2019 — The best and worst outfits on the red carpet

Halsey


Credit: Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Credit: Getty Images

Ciara

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde


Credit: Getty Images

Ella Mai

Credit: Getty Images

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
best and worst Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards 2019
Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet
Billboard Music Awards best and worst
Billboard Music Awards cardi b
Billboard Music Awards drake
Billboard Music Awards fashion
Billboard Music Awards outfits
Billboard Music Awards red carpet
red carpet Billboard Music Awards
Smart Living

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.