BTS shatters YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

By now BTS has probably become a household name across North America.

The up-and-coming K-Pop group released their newest album Map of the Soul: Persona last week, which features the smash-hit, Boy with Luv (ft. Halsey).

Already, the single has achieved a major accolade as YouTube announced on Saturday that it “officially” holds the biggest 24-hour debut ever in the site’s charted history.

YouTube has still not confirmed the numbers pulled in from the first 24 hours, however, by its second day, Boy with Luv helmed a massive 113-million views.

“Yes, we’re still running the numbers,” wrote the streaming giant on Twitter, “but we can confirm that Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) is now ‘officially’ the most-viewed 24-hour debut in YouTube history!”

As of Wednesday, April 17, the South Korean septet have surpassed 150-million video views across the board — and that’s not including song streams.

Other than the talent and effort that goes into the music, the ‘BTS Army’ have earned themselves thanks for making the Boy with Luv video explode in the first place.

During its premiere, #BoyWithLuv, #BTS, and #MapOfTheSoulPersona — among many others — quickly became trending topics on Twitter.

BTS fans are undeniably passionate and with their numbers, it seems the K-Pop scene is successfully making its way over to not only Canada but North America altogether.

BTS’s achievement beat out fellow K-Pop outfit Blackpink, which earned a whopping 56.7-million views in only 24 hours with its latest single, Kill this Love, earlier this month.

It seems there’s fierce competition among the industry’s biggest pop stars as Blackpink also stole the record from Ariana Grande, after she released Thank U, Next only last November.

The hit single pulled in 55.4-million views in its first day.

To celebrate the release of their brand new album and hit single, the members of BTS: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, made their debut appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Emma Stone.

They performed Boy with Luv to a more-than-welcoming crowd.

Boy with Luv was directed by YongSeok, while BTS is managed by Seoul-based entertainment company, Big Hit Entertainment.

Following the success of its hugely successful North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to make a Canadian comeback at some point in the next year.

Before hitting various countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America this summer, the group is scheduled to take its ‘Love Yourself/Speak Yourself’ tour to the U.S. in May.

