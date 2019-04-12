BTS drops new album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ with Ed Sheeran, Halsey collabs

Map of the Soul: Persona has arrived and K-Pop fans across the world are seemingly thriving. That’s right, the world-renowned BTS has just released its sixth EP.

But not just any EP — Map of the Soul: Persona is fully loaded with seven original tracks and features contributions from not only Ed Sheeran, but American pop singer Halsey.

While the already-popular track, Make it Right, was co-written and produced by Sheeran, 28, the seven-piece enlisted Halsey, 24, for the EP’s lead single, Boy with Luv.

Its release was paired with a vivid music video, which sees BTS on a colourful night out in the city, while Halsey sells tickets at a movie theatre.

“We find strength and happiness in every moment,” said the group in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “You’ve given us so much love and now we want to get to know our fans more.”

“We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you,” they concluded.

READ MORE: Billboard Music Awards 2019: Cardi B leads with astounding 21 nominations

As of this writing, Map of the Soul: Persona has topped the album charts on iTunes in the U.S.

Boy with Luv has also claimed the No. 1 spot on the singles chart, moving Lil Nas X‘s Old Town Road to No. 2. The greatest part? The remainder of songs have taken the No. 3 spot all the way to No. 8.

Map of the Soul: Persona is expected to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in the next few weeks and retain its spot for at least a couple more.

I’m so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv! all your ???s will be answered when it’s here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can’t wait for you to see this side of me! — h (@halsey) April 11, 2019

BTS exploded onto the North American scene in 2018 following the release of its third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. The album received critical acclaim and included a number of original hit pop ballads, such as Fake Love.

Shortly after the group’s introduction to western audiences, BTS announced a widely successful North American tour that saw the group play three sold-out Canadian arena shows in Hamilton.

BTS was then invited to the 2019 Grammy Awards. They were asked to present the award for Best R&B Album, which was won by H.E.R. for the singer’s self-titled debut album.

The Save Me singers are known well for having an extremely loyal fanbase — the BTS Army — who have supported them since the group’s inception in 2013.

WATCH: BTS — ‘Boy with Luv’ ft. Halsey, from the latest EP

READ MORE: K-Pop band BTS makes Grammy Awards debut, fans lose it on social media

In wake of the long-awaited release, the BTS Army has united over various social media platforms to share their excitement.

A plethora of different hashtags quickly began trending on Twitter, including: #MapOfTheSoulPersona, #BoyWithLuv, #PersonaWelcomeParty and #BTSComeback2019 among many others.

when I hear BTS' name on the TVpic.twitter.com/H8dqbVTqTJ — Next Chapter: Boy With Luv (@bangtansdurag) April 12, 2019

This was my first #BTS comeback, and I‘m still so excited, and I woke up early just to watch #BoyWithLuv, and I watched it 8 times, and I’ve listened to the album about 4 times and I’m just obsessed with this band because they are the definition of love #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA pic.twitter.com/NLyTUI35RE — alley: persona (@alleywilson_) April 12, 2019

Army when bts perform Dionysus in any comeback stage pic.twitter.com/ivBhgONak6 — Elle ⚡ with luv (@yoongispearl) April 12, 2019

me stanning bts on the main pic.twitter.com/g0uTFAeHlP — yoongi lesbian (@FENTYJONGlN) April 12, 2019

16 Million views and 4.1M likes in just 4 hours ARMYS are so wild! #PERSONAWelcomeParty #BoyWithLuv#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA pic.twitter.com/bo1OWhu02j — ʟɪʟ ᴍᴇᴏᴡᴄʜɪ (@SUGAmmys) April 12, 2019

Where is BTS popular? Let me sing it for you 😘#PERSONAWelcomeParty @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3BxYPXGcXo — Boy With Luv Is Coming 💜 (@BtsBoricua) April 12, 2019

My heart is OMG !I love you 💜💜💜#PERSONAWelcomeParty pic.twitter.com/NVtzm3N55N — Cassidy Zhang (@xxxcyxs) April 12, 2019

my brother said “turn that music off and go to school” #PERSONAWelcomeParty pic.twitter.com/M5bL83Hrbv — maryfaith💟 (@okmaryfaith) April 12, 2019

To celebrate the release of Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS is making its Saturday Night Live debut, this weekend, alongside host Emma Stone. They will perform two songs from the brand new EP.

Emma Stone hosts the show this week with musical guest @BTS_twt! 💜🔜 #BTSxSNL 🔜💜 pic.twitter.com/XTjvOIIKgA — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 11, 2019

BTS is: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Map of the Soul: Persona is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify.

READ MORE: Alan Cross’ weekly music picks: Some tunes to blast winter away

Following the success of its hugely successful North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to make a Canadian comeback at some point in the next year.

Before hitting various countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America this summer, the group is currently scheduled to take its ‘Love Yourself/Speak Yourself’ tour to the U.S. in May.

BTS’ tour kicks off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in L.A. for two shows on May 4 and 5.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis