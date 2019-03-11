K-Pop band BTS announces new album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

The world’s most popular K-Pop band, BTS, has just released its plans for a brand-new album.

Map of the Soul: Persona was revealed via Twitter on Monday morning by the seven-piece band’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment.

Throughout its career, the Seoul-based group has released six albums altogether — three in Korean, their native tongue, and an additional three in Japanese.

Map of the Soul: Persona serves officially as BTS’ seventh studio album since its inception in 2013.

The album can be preordered through Big Hit Entertainment’s official website. It is scheduled for an April 12 release.

READ MORE: BTS’ Jimin makes SoundCloud history, breaks Drake’s record

BTS exploded onto the North American scene in 2018 following the release of its third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. The album received critical acclaim and included a number of original hit pop ballads, such as Fake Love.

Shortly after the group’s introduction to western audiences, BTS announced a widely successful North American tour that saw the group play three sold-out Canadian arena shows in Hamilton.

BTS was then invited to the 2019 Grammy Awards. They were asked to present the award for Best R&B Album, which was won by H.E.R. for the singer’s self-titled debut album.

All of the group’s members were in attendance: Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook. They collectively charmed the audience with their matching black suits.

WATCH: K-Pop phenomenon BTS rises to the top of the North American charts

READ MORE: K-Pop band BTS makes Grammy Awards debut, fans lose it on social media

In the wake of the new album news, an army of loyal BTS followers swarmed Twitter with messages of love, gratitude and excitement.

I am so happy for the New album of BTS😀😀😀😊😊😍😍😍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/y0FzLrAMcV — Imen Ben Nejma (@imenjoyful) March 11, 2019

All my army who have a birthday on April 12th let yourselves be known I need to follow you so we can bask in each other's blessed holy light placed upon us by BigHit. 🤣@BTS_twt #BTSisCOMING #MapoftheSoul pic.twitter.com/h4dcw8GzmH — 💜Cerulaine💜GOING ✈ ROSE BOWL (@Cerulaine) March 11, 2019

bts new album.,,..,7 versions.,,.,i hope not.,, pic.twitter.com/M2BpKwcAzf — SUSIE ♡ YOONIE | 3.11 earthquake donation 📌 (@minjinygkim) March 11, 2019

This is me when #BTS is releasing an new album 😃😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/wrj01zHO7v — MaknaeLinekpop-101 (@Bangtanarmykpo2) March 11, 2019

@BTS_twt : dropping their new album Map of the soul. My Wallet: pic.twitter.com/BhMvl4rnQY — seokiejin (@ashmishibts) March 11, 2019

me when i look at my bank account after preordering bts’ new album but then realising that I GET TO HAVE BTS’ NEW ALBUM pic.twitter.com/U5jHsyKjTK — 𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒚 ; 𝒕𝒌 𝒂𝒖 📌 (@taeskookk) March 11, 2019

“BTS announces new album, release date April 12th, pre-orders start March 13th” pic.twitter.com/EmEngE43LN — 𝚝𝚊𝚢 ♡ (@saltytaee) March 11, 2019

Me trying to sleep at 12AM and checking the last twitter notification only to read about @BTS_twt dropping new album in a month. pic.twitter.com/cAQ9IeysvG — 🧀 (@franstrh) March 11, 2019

okay it’s confirmed that BTS is dropping the new album on April 10th,, 🤠 I DONT HAVE THE MONEY FOR THIS FOOLS pic.twitter.com/RqSTrBL8Zw — going to see BTS in LA✈️ (@istantalentt) March 11, 2019

Ahead of the album’s preorder, a number of other young followers expressed concern for their wallets and bank accounts.

READ MORE: K-Pop band BTS’ managers apologize over Nazi photos

Following the success of its hugely successful North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to make a comeback in Canada at some point within the next year.

Before hitting various countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America this summer, the group is currently scheduled to take its Love Yourself/Speak Yourself tour to the U.S. this spring.

BTS’ tour kicks off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in L.A. for two shows on May 4 and 5.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis