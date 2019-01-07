BTS’ Jimin makes SoundCloud history, breaks Drake’s record

Korean Pop sensation Park Ji-min (or Jimin), best-known as a singer in world-renowned K-Pop band BTS, released a brand new single on Dec. 30. Promise serves as Jimin’s first original solo song.

Although it is separate from the works of BTS, it was released exclusively as a free download on the group’s official SoundCloud page.

In only 24 hours, Promise was streamed more than 8.5 million times across the world. With ease Jimin, 23, stole the record for biggest SoundCloud debut from Drake.

The Toronto-based rapper claimed the title last May with his Pusha T/Kanye West diss-track, Duppy Freestyle. His 4.9 million streams are being considered “small” by many in comparison to the numbers of the up-and-comer.

LISTEN: The most popular debut in SoundCloud history: Promise by Jimin

READ MORE: K-Pop band BTS’ managers apologize over Nazi photos

A music producer by the name of Slow Rabbit worked with Jimin to create Promise. He has also directed a few previous BTS hits, including Epiphany and Serendipity.

The seven-piece exploded in North America in 2018 following the release of their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. The album received critical acclaim and incorporated a number of original hit pop ballads including Fake Love.

Shortly after their discovery in the Western world, they announced a widely successful North American tour which saw them play three Canadian arena shows in Hamilton.

WATCH: Who is BTS? How have the K-Pop sensations dominated North American so quickly?

READ MORE: Drake officially the most-streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music

The “Bangtan Boys” were under fire late last year after a number of images surfaced of them wearing outfits that featured emblems that resembled Nazi-insignia.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center — an international Jewish human rights organization — sparked outrage and called for a public apology.

South Korean management company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued an apology on BTS’ behalf and the commotion dwindled.

Many fans supported the group among the backlash and continue to show their undying love for the band over Twitter. They were quick to express their appreciation for Jimin’s brand new hit.

Jimin’s solo song ‘Promise’ is selected as 10 new songs in this week by New York Times. It said it’s fine mist of guitar-pop, sounds tender and sweet. Also US Forbes said he made new record in SoundCloud with 8.5M streaming in 24hours, broke Drake’s record.pic.twitter.com/RMuk0nuoG5 — 수초이 (@SooChoiFolder) January 7, 2019

“Promise by Jimin made a whole new record by getting 8.5m streams in 24h, breaking Drake’s record”pic.twitter.com/fcQQLgsW9c — tit (@joonsboobies) January 7, 2019

PROMISE GOT 20M STREAMS JIMIN DID THAT pic.twitter.com/ZJq0qGZpk5 — ✧ 약속 ✧ (@bbyjikookies) January 7, 2019

jimin singing a part of promise I can not stop listening to the voice of angel jimin, he has such a beautiful voice pic.twitter.com/Wpw7TP1xfV — bel (@jiminbel0) January 7, 2019

listening to promise with headphones feels Jimin's walking around you while singing pic.twitter.com/Uey9S5OnC5 — 𝓐𝓷𝓪 (@HopeWorIld) January 7, 2019

Thanks to the success of Promise, Diehard BTS fans are now anticipating a full solo album in the coming year.

READ MORE: The best moments in Canadian music of 2018

After a successful run in Canada and the U.S., BTS are expected to make a big return at some point in the next year.

The group is scheduled to take its Love Yourself tour extensively throughout Japan and the rest of Asia until April of 2019.

As of this writing, Jimin and BTS have no scheduled North American tour dates.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis