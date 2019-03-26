Blackpink announces new EP, ‘Kill this Love’

At the height of newly found success in North America, all-female K-Pop group Blackpink has just announced a brand new EP entitled Kill this Love (2019).

Sunday’s announcement was paired with the release of a brand new single of the same name. Kill this Love will be Blackpink’s second Korean-language EP and third EP overall. The group’s first EP was in Japanese.

Kill this Love will be released under the YG label on April 5. A brand new video is expected to drop along with the release of the highly anticipated “mini-album.”

The official statement confirmed “four world-class choreographers,” and a “more dynamic” choreographic routine than ever seen before by Blackpink.

In the wake of the announcement, #KillThisLove and #Blackpink quickly became trending Twitter topics.

Although already an established K-Pop group in Asia, Blackpink is considered up-and-comers in the Western world. The girls began their careers more than two years ago thanks to South Korea’s YG Entertainment company.

The critically acclaimed Blackpink in Your Area, dropped on Feb. 5 with nine original tracks. It instantly hit the top album charts in Japan.

Blackpink’s worldwide smash-hit Ddu-du Ddu-du dropped last June and as of this writing has earned more than 724-million views on YouTube alone.

The group’s YouTube channel now sits at over 20-million subscribers.

After months of pleading for a world tour, many fans were delighted to hear of the news of the ‘In Your Area’ tour, which kicks off in North America in April.

The ‘In Your Area’ tour will see the Blackpink girls play eight shows throughout Canada and the U.S.

After two slots at California’s iconic Coachella festival, Blackpink will make its Canadian debut on April 27 at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Tickets are now on sale. Additional details can be found on the official Blackpink website.

‘In Your Area’ tour dates 2019

** Canadian dates are bolded **

April 12 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella Music Festival

April 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 19 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella Music Festival

April 24 — Allstate Arena, Chicago, Ill.

April 27 — FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, Ont.

May 1 — Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

May 5 — Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

May 8 — Forth Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, Tex.

