Kelly Clarkson has appendix removed hours after hosting Billboard Music Awards

Not long after crushing her hosting gig at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson was rushed to the hospital so she could her appendix removed.

The Because of You singer underwent surgery early Thursday morning in a Los Angeles hospital close to her home.

Clarkson, 37, confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday evening. “Not gonna lie,” she wrote. “I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain, but thanks to all the amazing people at Cedars-Sinai.”

“I flew home directly after the event,” she continued, “nailed the surgery early this morning and feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn“

The star was suffering with appendicitis for nearly a week but decided to hold off on getting the operation until her BBMAs hosting duties were complete.

READ MORE: BTS takes the stage with Halsey at Billboard Music Awards

Upon entry, Clarkson made the MGM Grand Garden Arena her own with an impressive medley of hits prominent in the last year, including Maroon 5’s Girls Like You, Floriday Georgia Line’s Meant to Be, Ella Mai’s Boo’d Up and Zedd’s The Middle.

This year’s BBMAs racked up an impressive 8 million plus views in the U.S. alone. The event lasted several hours.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson talks Billboard Music Awards, BTS Fandom

Clarkson wasn’t the only one who came out on top Wednesday night though. Toronto’s acclaimed rapper, Drake, came home with 12 awards, including Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Not only that, but he even beat the likes of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Cardi B for possibly the night’s most important award — Top Artist.

READ MORE: Drake breaks record for most wins of all time at Billboard Music Awards

This was Clarkson’s second year in a row hosting the BBMAs. With her appendix gone and no longer troubling her, it’s possible that she could be invited for next year’s ceremony. Third time’s a charm, right?

Yes!! What a throwback?! My dream is still to dance as well as you ha! A girl can dream 🤣😂💁🏼‍♀️ we look like such kids in this picture. We need a fresh new pic together girl ha! https://t.co/OKxzT8KJuO — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 3, 2019

A brand new talk show hosted by the singer, entitled The Kelly Clarkson Show, will debut on Sept. 9.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis