Drake breaks record for most wins of all time at Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards took place on May 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and once again, acclaimed Toronto rapper Drake stole the show.

After another year of releasing hit singles and another chart-topping album, Scorpion (2018), the 32-year-old has broken yet another record, as he now has the distinction of having won the most Billboard Music Awards ever.

After taking home 12 awards on Wednesday night, Drake’s number of wins reached a total of 27.

As a result, he surpasses Taylor Swift, who has won 23 BBMAs overall.

Unfortunately for Swift, 29, she did not take home any awards this year. Swift did not release any new music in 2018, and her previous work only earned two nominations.

However, Swift wowed her audience with the debut performance of her latest single, Me!, from her untitled upcoming studio album.

From Top Male Artist to Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, Drake went home with some of the biggest awards in the industry.

He even beat the likes of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Cardi B for possibly the night’s most important award — Top Artist.

The God’s Plan rapper used the majority of his acceptance speech time to pay forward his gratitude to his mother.

“I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life,” he said.

“I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano, all the times you drove me to basketball and hockey … that clearly didn’t work out.

“All the times you drove me to Degrassi,” he continued, referring to the TV show that launched his career. “No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we’re on one hell of ride.”

Drake also took home the Top Billboard 200 Album.

“(Scorpion) was a really lengthy album so there’s a lot of people to mention,” he said.

“Thank you to the Billboards, and I need a glass of champagne.”

Drake also thanked Arya Stark — the fictional character from Game of Thrones portrayed by Maisie Williams — for her valiant efforts in last Sunday’s viral episode.

“Shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” the rapper added.

The so-called “Drake curse,” which first emerged last month, speculated that the rapper brought bad luck to Toronto-based sports teams by attending their games, as they ended up losing when he was present.

However, the coincidental losing streak soon ended for Toronto’s sports teams, and with Drake’s massive win at the 2019 BBMAs, it’s unlikely the curse is real.

Game of Thrones watchers are hoping so — for Arya’s sake, at least.

