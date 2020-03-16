Post Malone criticized for going ahead with concert despite coronavirus outbreak

American rapper Post Malone has come under fire after going through with a scheduled concert in Colorado last week despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Post Malone went through with his sold-out show at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo., which has an 18,000-plus capacity, last Thursday.
On March 12, only hours before the gig, the Pepsi Center confirmed the show would “proceed as scheduled” in a statement posted to Twitter.
“Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled,” the venue wrote. “We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities.”
Post Malone’s decision to go on with the mass gathering sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many fans and ticket holders questioning the “terrible decision” not to reschedule the concert.
The news came a few hours after Live Nation — the live entertainment promotions company in charge of the rapper’s Hollywood’s Bleeding tour — announced that all of its ongoing tours and events through March would be postponed until a later date.
Because Live Nation’s announcement didn’t prompt any change towards the concert in Denver, many have been pointing their finger at Post Malone, 24, calling him “irresponsible” and “greedy” on social media.
Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:
Though Post Malone has not yet addressed the controversy, Ticketmaster has listed his March 15, 19 and 21 shows in the U.S. as postponed — a few days after the Pepsi Center announced a month-long hiatus.
For ticket holders planning to attend the March 17 concert in Ontario, Calif., the ticket-selling giant now says the upcoming event is cancelled.
The musician, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the scheduling changes.
Despite the delays and single cancellation, the Sunflower rapper is still scheduled to make a handful of U.S. appearances in April and May before heading to Europe for a string of summer festival performances.
Additional tour dates and updates regarding Post Malone’s postponed shows can be found through his official website.
Postponed 2020 Post Malone tour dates
** Cancelled gig has been bolded below **
March 15 — Phoenix Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 17 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
March 19 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
March 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Malone’s second and most recent album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.
