Post Malone criticized for going ahead with concert despite coronavirus outbreak

American rapper Post Malone has come under fire after going through with a scheduled concert in Colorado last week despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Post Malone went through with his sold-out show at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo., which has an 18,000-plus capacity, last Thursday.

On March 12, only hours before the gig, the Pepsi Center confirmed the show would “proceed as scheduled” in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled,” the venue wrote. “We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities.”

Post Malone’s decision to go on with the mass gathering sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many fans and ticket holders questioning the “terrible decision” not to reschedule the concert.

The news came a few hours after Live Nation — the live entertainment promotions company in charge of the rapper’s Hollywood’s Bleeding tour — announced that all of its ongoing tours and events through March would be postponed until a later date.

Because Live Nation’s announcement didn’t prompt any change towards the concert in Denver, many have been pointing their finger at Post Malone, 24, calling him “irresponsible” and “greedy” on social media.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Was really looking forward to this show tonight but with every major event in the United States being shut down I called for a refund and was denied. Really hope @PostMalone and @pepsicenter reconsider. Not worth risking people’s safety. — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) March 13, 2020

this is a terrible decision. and before anyone hits me with "ok boomer" I'm 23 and the coronavirus prob wouldn't affect me long term. but this puts those who are much more susceptible at risk. once again: I dont know how to explain to you that you should care about other people. — mate for bernie (@AlwaysAButt) March 12, 2020

Post Malone is what the Corona Virus would look like if it were a person — Ter (@jjh0628) March 12, 2020

"Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." ~ Martin Luther King, Jr. Second time posting this today. — Susie T. (@kwepdingers) March 12, 2020

Though Post Malone has not yet addressed the controversy, Ticketmaster has listed his March 15, 19 and 21 shows in the U.S. as postponed — a few days after the Pepsi Center announced a month-long hiatus.

For ticket holders planning to attend the March 17 concert in Ontario, Calif., the ticket-selling giant now says the upcoming event is cancelled.

The musician, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the scheduling changes.

Despite the delays and single cancellation, the Sunflower rapper is still scheduled to make a handful of U.S. appearances in April and May before heading to Europe for a string of summer festival performances.

Additional tour dates and updates regarding Post Malone’s postponed shows can be found through his official website.

Postponed 2020 Post Malone tour dates

** Cancelled gig has been bolded below **

March 15 — Phoenix Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 17 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

March 19 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Malone’s second and most recent album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.