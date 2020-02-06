Vancouver announced as sole Canadian date on Rolling Stones’ 2020 No Filter tour

Send this page to someone via email

The rumours were true: The Rolling Stones are returning to Vancouver.

The legendary rockers announced their 2020 No Filter North American tour on Thursday, which will include a May 12 date at BC Place.

Speculation the band was coming to town began to mount on Monday when a large sign bearing the Stones’ “lips and tongue” logo and the message “Miss You” appeared outside the stadium.

It’s the second year in a row the band has taken the No Filter tour cross-continent.

The 2019 run, which was paused for several months while 77-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery, made a single stop in Ontario.

The 2020 tour will hit 15 cities across the continent, with Vancouver currently the only Canadian date.

Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale period for American Express cardholders.

The No Filter tour kicks off in San Diego on May 8, with Vancouver as its second stop.

The closest the band will get to eastern Canadian fans are dates in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 6, and Detroit, Mich., on June 10.

The tour wraps July 9 in Atlanta, Ga.