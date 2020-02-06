Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Vancouver announced as sole Canadian date on Rolling Stones’ 2020 No Filter tour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 11:22 am
The Rolling Stones will visit Vancouver on May 12, the only Canadian date on their 2020 No Filter tour. .
The Rolling Stones will visit Vancouver on May 12, the only Canadian date on their 2020 No Filter tour. . J. Rose

The rumours were true: The Rolling Stones are returning to Vancouver.

The legendary rockers announced their 2020 No Filter North American tour on Thursday, which will include a May 12 date at BC Place.

Speculation the band was coming to town began to mount on Monday when a large sign bearing the Stones’ “lips and tongue” logo and the message “Miss You” appeared outside the stadium.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones announce rescheduled concert dates, Mick Jagger back in training after surgery

It’s the second year in a row the band has taken the No Filter tour cross-continent.

The 2019 run, which was paused for several months while 77-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery, made a single stop in Ontario.

Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance
Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance

The 2020 tour will hit 15 cities across the continent, with Vancouver currently the only Canadian date.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale period for American Express cardholders.

READ MORE: Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones — Here’s what happened at the show

The No Filter tour kicks off in San Diego on May 8, with Vancouver as its second stop.

The closest the band will get to eastern Canadian fans are dates in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 6, and Detroit, Mich., on June 10.

The tour wraps July 9 in Atlanta, Ga.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rolling StonesMick JaggerKeith RichardsNo Filter TourRolling Stones CanadaRolling Stones Tourno filter canadaNo Filterno filter vancouverRolling Stones tour 2020rolling stones vancouver
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.