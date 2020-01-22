BTS announces world tour, 2 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

This spring, BTS, the world-renowned K-Pop band, is returning to Canada for two concerts in Toronto — the first in nearly five years.

The septet last played Ontario’s capital in Sept. 2015 during their Highlight tour at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. This time around, the group is set to play at the 53,000-plus capacity Rogers Centre.

The Map of the Soul tour was officially announced on Tuesday through the Twitter account of the band’s management, Big Hit Entertainment — the same day that BTS’s first “connect” exhibition took place, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

While BTS previously plotted out a “comeback map” listing their plans leading up to the release of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, they included no mention of concert dates, making the 37-date world tour announcement a complete surprise for fans.

Of the 37 shows, BTS will play 15 of them across North America between April and May, including multiple performances in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, among several other cities.

Map Of The Soul: 7 will be released through Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, Feb. 21.

The record’s first single, Black Swan, dropped on Friday, and serves as the second taste of music from the album, after the first teaser — Interlude: Shadow, which features Suga.

The next thing fans can expect from the Boy with Luv singers is a second “connect” art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, next Tuesday, Jan. 28.

That will kick off Phase 2 of the Map of the Soul: 7 cycle before the group releases its second and lead single in late February.

Whether the group will announce anything else on that date is currently unknown, though there is a question mark listed in place of a tour date on the Map of the Soul tour poster.

Physical copies of Map of the Soul: 7 can now be pre-ordered online.

Tickets for the Canadian Map of the Soul tour dates go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

Additional updates, tour dates and information can be found through the official Big Hit Entertainment website.

2020 ‘Map of the Soul’ North American tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded bellow **

April 25 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium

April 26 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium

May 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9 — Dallas, Tex. @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 10 — Dallas, Tex. @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 — Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

May 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 27 — Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field

May 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

May 31 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

June 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field