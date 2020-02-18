Foo Fighters announce 25th anniversary tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Foo Fighters are taking it back to 1995 this year with a brief 25th-anniversary tour.

The Van Tour was announced through the official Foo Fighters website on Tuesday morning and will see the Monkey Wrench rockers quite literally tour throughout North America in a “big red” van, as they did in the mid-1990s.

Over the course of five weeks, frontman Dave Grohl and co. will play 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada where they played during their first national tour.

Though “the Foo” were playing clubs and small theatres in support of their self-titled debut album in ’95, this time around, they’ll be playing arenas, incorporating an “in the round”-type show — meaning the stage will be at the centre of each venue.

ARE YOU READY???

Join the Foos in commemorating their 25th anniversary by revisiting stops along their 1995 tour! IN THE ROUND! 🤘 Pre-sale begins TODAY at 12pm ET – the password is hitting your inboxes now!https://t.co/xEHr7wQ2rc#FF25 pic.twitter.com/FXEKwspqRV — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2020

The trek kicks off on April 12 in Phoenix, Ariz., and concludes on May 20, in Hamilton, Ont., at the FirstOntario Centre.

No opening acts have been announced for the Van Tour.

For those signed up to the Foo Fighters’ digital newsletter, an exclusive ticket presale begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

2020 North American ‘The Van Tour’ dates

April 12 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre