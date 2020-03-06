Menu

Entertainment

South by Southwest festival in Austin cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 6, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 5:25 pm
Can you get your money back for a cancelled plane ticket?
WATCH ABOVE: Can you get your money back for a cancelled plane ticket?

Austin city officials have cancelled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.

READ MORE: Collision tech conference cancels in-person Toronto event over COVID-19 fears

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
