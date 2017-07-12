Edmonton homicides 2017: Who, where, when and how

Nearly one person a week has been the victim of homicide in Edmonton in 2017. In the first 28 weeks of the year, Edmonton police recorded 27 homicides.

Eleven of the victims were shot, while another 11 other people were stabbed; two of the victims died of blunt-force trauma, one of the victims — the youngest — died of a drug overdose, and the cause of death has not yet been determined in two of the homicides.

Here is what we know about the victims and what happened to them.

Below is a map showing where each 2017 crime occurred, and below is a list of each death, including when it happened, how the victim died (if known) and other pertinent details.

Map Legend:

Stabbing: Red

Gun shot: Purple

Blunt force trauma: Blue

Unknown cause: Green

Drug overdose: Yellow

This story will be updated throughout the remainder of 2017.

Jan. 4: Homicide 1

Victim: Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21

Where: A suite near 103 Street and 45 Avenue

Cause of death: Multiple stab wounds

What happened? Police were called to a suite near 103 Street and 45 Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, where they found 21-year-old Darrian Trevino-Sabourin suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died approximately 14 hours later. Kyle Benedict Shirt, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Jan. 11 : Homicides 2, 3

Victims: Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22

Where: In a vehicle near Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street SW

Cause of death: Multiple gunshot wounds

What happened? Sidhu and Mangat were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a white Dodge Ram with a B.C. licence plate in the southeast Edmonton neighbourhood. A passerby called police, who said the two men were dead by time they arrived on scene. Police referred to the deaths as “drug-related murders” and said the shootings are believed to be related to drug activity in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. They added the shootings were not random acts.

Jan. 17 : Homicide 4

Victim: Unidentified female, 59

Where: 213 Heagle Crescent

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Few details are known about this incident, but it’s believed to be a domestic murder-suicide. The bodies of a man and woman were removed from the home just off Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive in southwest Edmonton. Police did not confirm the identities of the two people, but a title search shows the home was owned by Clive Deutscher, medical doctor, and Karlene Johner.

Jan. 21: Homicide 5

Victim: Ian Janvier, 28

Where: An alley near 110 Avenue and 84 Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds

What happened? Ian Janvier was found suffering from gunshot wounds and died in hospital. Edmonton police released photos of the suspect vehicle in the homicide, and in June three men in their mid-20s were charged in relation with the death.

Feb. 5: Homicide 6

Victim: Donald Carruthers, 66

Where: An apartment building at 10119-151 Street.

Cause of death: Blunt force trauma

What happened? Donald Alfred Carruthers was visiting a west Edmonton apartment suite when a “violent altercation” took place between him and another man inside the suite, leading to the death of the 66-year-old, Edmonton police said. An autopsy showed he died of multiple blunt force injuries. Carl Perteet, 59, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Feb. 16: Homicide 7

Victim: Glen Dacosta, 50

Where: A residence near 85 Street and Jasper Avenue

Cause of death: Unknown

What happened? Police were called to a downtown Edmonton residence, where Glen Dacosta was found in medical distress after being in a fight with another man. He died in hospital two days later. Terrance Logan Farnham, 38, was initially charged with aggravated assault but the charge has since been upgraded to manslaughter.

Feb. 20: Homicide 8

Victim: Cynthia Kennedy, 39

Where: Rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds

What happened? Cynthia Deborah Kennedy was found dead in a vehicle in a rural area at the northern edge of city limits. She died of gunshot wounds.

March 6: Homicide 9

Victim: Kristi Schienmann, 30

Where: An apartment building near 162 Avenue and 51 Street

Cause of death: Unknown

What happened? Kristi Schienmann was found dead in a northeast Edmonton apartment building, but her cause of death was not released because police said more testing was needed. Timothy John Crowe, who she married in 2014, was charged with second-degree murder.

March 26: Homicide 10

Victim: Benedicto George, 25

Where: A park near 162 Avenue and 103 Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Benedicto George was found dead in Lorelei Park in north Edmonton, after being shot.

March 31: Homicide 11

Victim: Sara Crane, 21

Where: A home near 128 Avenue and 124 Street

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Sara Crane died after she was stabbed during a fight in a home in the Calder neighbourhood. Megan Loos, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

April 15 : Homicide 12

Victim: Dustin Horsethief, 34

Where: High-rise apartment building near 173 Street and 69 Avenue

Cause of death: Multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma

What happened? Dustin Horsethief died in hospital two days after being stabbed several times and beaten in a 17th-floor apartment at a Boardwalk complex in west Edmonton. Several other people were found in the apartment suite, with their wrists zip-tied and face down on the floor. Police believe the attack was over a drug debt. They said several of the people involved were known to them. Trevor Auger, 36, and Jason Hope, 38, were charged with second-degree murder.

April 11: Homicide 13

Victim: Unknown male, 19

Where: Coliseum LRT station in northeast Edmonton

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? A 19-year-old man, who police have not identified, was approached by two suspects who minutes earlier robbed and assaulted another teenager. The young man was also robbed, assaulted and stabbed in the chest, police said. He died three days later in hospital. Two suspects were charged.

April 17: Homicide 14

Victim: Kathy Dickout, 53

Where: A home in the northeast Clareview area

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Kathy Dickout was stabbed in her north Edmonton home, where neighbours said her son was taken out of the house naked, in handcuffs by police in the middle of the night. Jason Glenn Dickout, 30, was charged with second-degree murder. He underwent a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

April 21: Homicide 15

Victim: Anthony Raine, 19 months

Where: Good Shepherd Anglican Churchyard

Cause of death: Blunt force trauma (to the head)

What happened? Nineteen-month-old Anthony Raine was found dead in the yard of a north Edmonton church and police said he had “bruises all over his body.” Investigators determined the boy’s remains were left in the area of 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road three days earlier. Anthony’s father and his father’s girlfriend were both charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life.

April 30: Homicide 16

Victim: Jake Skrepnek-Rey, 22

Where: Home near 106 Street and 61 Avenue

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey was found dead in the backyard of a south Edmonton home after being stabbed during a fight. A couple of hours later, an injured man was arrested at a hospital. Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, was charged with second-degree murder.

March 29: Homicide 17

Victim: 11-day-old baby girl, unnamed

Where: A home near 72 Street and 83 Avenue

Cause of death: Methamphetamine overdose

What happened? Emergency crews were called to a home in southeast Edmonton, where an infant was not breathing. She was rushed to hospital, where the 11-day-old girl was pronounced dead. Toxicology tests confirmed the girl died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine. The child’s mother, 31-year-old Michelle Rice, was charged with second-degree murder.

May 20: Homicide 18

Victim: Frederick Dunn, 67

Where: Home near 135 Street and 124B Avenue

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Police were called to check on the welfare of Frederick Dunn, and arrived to find the 67-year-old dead, with obvious signs of trauma to his body. An autopsy showed he died of an “incised wound of the neck.” An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Walter James Jenkins, who was arrested several days later in a field near Rimbey in central Alberta. He was charged with second-degree murder.

June 1: Homicide 19

Victim: Justin Nicholas Allen, 28

Where: Outside a bar in a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Justin Allen was shot after leaving a pub in north Edmonton. Police said the shooting unfolded after an argument between two groups of people in the pub, but they believe Allen had nothing to do with the original confrontation. Two men were charged with first-degree murder.

June 7: Homicide 20

Victim: Tomas Echeverria-Quintana, 18

Where: Royal Alexandra Hospital, original shooting location unknown

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Tomas Echeverria-Quintana was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital by friends after being shot. He later died in the Edmonton hospital. Police are not sure what happened before he sought medical attention.

June 11: Homicide 21

Victim: Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle, 22

Where: 7Eleven convenience store parking lot near 145 Avenue and 118 Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle died in hospital after being shot outside a north side 7Eleven convenience store. Police released dramatic photos showing suspects brandishing firearms in broad daylight in the parking lot, where witnesses said several shots were fired before the suspects took off in a dark SUV.

June 15 : Homicide 22

Victim: Clinton John Bluecloud, 29

Where: Apartment building near 72 Street and 144 Avenue

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Clinton Bluecloud was stabbed at a north Edmonton apartment. The incident happened next door to a fire hall, where someone ran over to get help from firefighters, who were first on the scene. Bluecloud was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest and later died. Michael Barber, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

June 16: Homicide 23

Victim: Brent Jonas Coates, 25

Where: An alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 Street and 50 Street

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Brent Coates was found stabbed in an alley in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area. A passerby flagged down police for help and EMS was called, but Coates died on scene.

June 24: Homicide 24

Victim: Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18

Where: Parking lot near 125 Street and 132 Avenue

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Joshua Barnes died after being found suffering from a stab wound in the Kensington Crossing shopping complex in north Edmonton. Another man was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made.

June 23: Homicide 25

Victim: Ashton Cardinal, 17

Where: Parkridge Estates apartment complex parking lot, near 29 Street and 116A Avenue

Cause of death: Stab wound

What happened? Ashton Cardinal was stabbed in the parking lot of his Rundle Park-area apartment, where he lived with his family. Police said a fight with weapons broke out in the middle of the night and Cardinal was fatally wounded. Three people were charged with second-degree murder.

July 2: Homicide 26

Victim: Mahamoud Mahdi Nur, 25

Where: Shot near Jasper Avenue and 116 Street, found dead several blocks away in the intersection of 109 Street and 104 Avenue

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Mahamoud Mahdi Nur, along with two other people, was shot on Jasper Avenue near 116 Street. He was being rushed to hospital when he “was ejected from the vehicle due to it travelling at a high rate of speed.” Nur was found dead on the road near 109 Street and 104 Avenue. Just hours earlier, thousands of people gathered nearby to watch Canada Day fireworks, and the streets were still filled with people celebrating when the shooting happened.

Date: Homicide 27

Victim: Jordin Amber Aksidan, 21

Where: Apartment building near 119 Avenue and 34 Street

Cause of death: Gunshot wound

What happened? Jordin Aksidan was shot in a Beverly-area apartment building and died in hospital. Two days later, police responded to an assault at the same apartment where Aksidan was shot, and a person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the two incidents were related.

