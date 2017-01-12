Edmonton police say 2 men found dead in truck linked to B.C. drug trade

Police say two men found dead in a pickup truck in southeast Edmonton Wednesday were shot to death.

Officers responded to the Hills at Charlesworth at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday after someone living in the newer community called police.

Police said the passerby saw the men in a running, white Dodge Ram with B.C. licence plates on 39 Street near Charlesworth Drive.

On Thursday evening, police said an autopsy found both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the men are both from B.C. And have been identified as Navdeep Sidhu, 24 and Harman Mangat, 22.

They referred to the deaths as “drug-related murders” and said the shootings are believed to be related to drug activity in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. They added the shootings were not random acts.

Police have not reported any arrests in connection with the case and are asking anyone with information to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.