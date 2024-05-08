Menu

Crime

Former NFL player on bail now wanted in Canada after GPS monitor ‘went offline’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Durham Regional Police have charged former NFL football player Darryl Frank 'Buster' Skrine in a complex fraud investigation. As Frazer Snowdon finds out, police also believe the same man may be responsible for other incidents across the country. – Aug 11, 2023
A former NFL player who is facing fraud-related charges in Canada is wanted after his GPS monitor “went offline” after being released on bail, police say.

Durham Regional Police said Darryl Frank Skrine was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in August 2023 for “numerous” fraud-related charges. Police said he was arrested at the airport after making travel arrangements to return to the United States.

Police previously said Skrine was at the centre of a complex fraud investigation involving numerous financial institutions across the country.

He played for a number of NFL teams between 2011 and 2021, including the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.

Investigators with Durham police’s financial crimes unit said last year that they became aware of a man who was attending a number of banks, where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player. Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said it’s alleged he would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques.

Darryl Frank Buster Skrine (41), seen on the right, was charged by Durham Regional Police last year. View image in full screen
Darryl Frank Buster Skrine (41), seen on the right, was charged by Durham Regional Police last year. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

On April 9, Skrine was transferred from an Ontario correctional centre to a Saskatchewan correctional centre to face charges there, Durham police said.

On April 12, he was granted bail from a Saskatchewan correctional centre with conditions relating to a GPS monitoring program and that he return to Durham Region to attend court, police said.

“The accused failed to attend his court date on May 6, 2024, and his GPS monitor has since gone offline,” Durham police said.

Skrine, 34, is wanted for failing to appear and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Global News

