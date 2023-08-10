Former NFL player facing numerous fraud charges in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police have laid several fraud-related charges against a Georgia man.

The suspect identified by police as Darryl Frank (Buster) Skrine is at the centre of a complex fraud investigation involving numerous financial institutions across the country.

Investigators with the financial crimes unit say they became aware of a man who was attending a number of banks, where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player. It’s alleged he would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain some of the money prior to the cheque clearing. They say he defrauded banks more than $100,000.

Police say there is reason to believe the same man has been committing similar offences across the country. Fraud investigators arrested the man at Toronto Pearson International Airport Wednesday night as he was attempting to fly back to the United States. This was in collaboration with Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Peel Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

Skrine, 34, has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making a false statement to procure money and several others.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Skrine played for a number of teams between 2011 and 2021, including the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Kane of the financial crimes unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5371.