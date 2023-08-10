Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former NFL player facing numerous fraud charges in Ontario

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:57 am
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) slips past New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). View image in full screen
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) slips past New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Durham regional police have laid several fraud-related charges against a Georgia man.

The suspect identified by police as Darryl Frank (Buster) Skrine is at the centre of a complex fraud investigation involving numerous financial institutions across the country.

Investigators with the financial crimes unit say they became aware of a man who was attending a number of banks, where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player. It’s alleged he would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain some of the money prior to the cheque clearing. They say he defrauded banks more than $100,000.

Police say there is reason to believe the same man has been committing similar offences across the country. Fraud investigators arrested the man at Toronto Pearson International Airport Wednesday night as he was attempting to fly back to the United States. This was in collaboration with Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Peel Regional Police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Skrine, 34, has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making a false statement to procure money and several others.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Skrine played for a number of teams between 2011 and 2021, including the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Kane of the financial crimes unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5371.

More on Canada
Policedurham regionDurham Regional PoliceNFLBank FraudFinancial Crimes UnitBuster SkrineFormer NFL player facing fraud-related charges
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices