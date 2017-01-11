Police investigating 2 suspicious deaths after men found in vehicle in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating two suspicious deaths after two men were found “in medical distress” inside a vehicle in the Charlesworth neighbourhood.

An area resident made the discovery at around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The bystander called 911 but the men were dead by the time police arrived on scene.

Several police vehicles were at the scene at Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street SW, near Ellerslie Road, just west of 34 Street SW. However, police were having a hard time locking down the crime scene because of the strong winds.

Police don’t believe there is a threat to the community but won’t be letting people in, including residents, for several hours.

EPS Acting Insp. David Demarco said anyone driving by would have known these men needed medical attention based on the nature of the scene.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

