Wind chill values between -40 and -45 expected in parts of Alberta Wednesday night

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Wednesday for a band of eastern Alberta as wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected overnight.

As of 3:10 p.m., a strip of eastern Alberta – from the Fort McMurray area south to the Lloydminster region – were under the warning.

Extreme cold warning for E and NE Alta. Blowing snow advisory (outlined in grey) for E central Alta.

While temperatures were a bit warmer Wednesday than they have been over the past few days, Environment Canada said extreme cold conditions were expected to make their way into parts of Alberta later Wednesday and overnight.

Anyone exposed to the frigid conditions who isn’t dressed properly could be at great risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

A blowing snow advisory was also in place Wednesday afternoon for areas of east-central Alberta. Poor visibility was expected Wednesday afternoon due to blowing snow from strong wind gusts in areas around Lloydminster, Vermilion, Provost, Wainwright, St. Paul, Lac La Biche, Bonnyville and Smoky Lake. Conditions were expected to improve by Wednesday night as the system moved into Saskatchewan.

Much of eastern Alberta was also under an extreme cold warning Tuesday night.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada said somewhat warmer temperatures are expected by Thursday afternoon.

