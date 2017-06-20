3 men charged in deadly January shooting in central Edmonton

Edmonton police have charged three men in connection with a Jan. 21, 2017 shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Shortly after 6:45 a.m., police responded to a weapons complaint near 110 Avenue and 84 Street. Several residents reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Ian Janvier suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS treated him and took him to hospital, where he died.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in downtown Edmonton Saturday; death deemed homicide

The homicide section continues to investigate the case. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Devin Robert Carlton, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a vehicle and possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Robert Michael Hill, 27, is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession prohibited firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking and assault with a weapon.

Joshua Ted Calliou, 26, is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of prohibited firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

READ MORE: Edmonton police release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly weekend shooting

Janvier’s death was Edmonton’s fifth homicide of 2017.

As of June 19, the city had officially recorded 23 homicides.