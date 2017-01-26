Edmonton police release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly weekend shooting

WARNING: This story and video contain graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police released a photo of a pickup truck they suspect is connected to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in downtown Edmonton over the weekend.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who may have seen this truck in the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 21,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen, with the Edmonton Police Services’ Homicide Section, said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the area at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday after a number of residents reported hearing gunshots. Once they arrived, they found the victim – Ian Janvier – whom they said had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries. An autopsy later confirmed he died of gunshot wounds.

Watch below: On Jan. 21, 2017, Julia Wong filed this report about a suspicious death in central Edmonton. Officers were called to the area after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. WARNING: Graphic content.

Police said they believe the suspect(s) was driving a light-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram truck, and released a photo of it to the public in the hopes someone will recognize it.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck or Janvier’s death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Police said Janvier’s death marks Edmonton’s fifth homicide of the year.