Man charged with manslaughter after ‘physical altercation’ in central Edmonton

A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Edmonton police were called to a residence in the area of 85 Street and Jasper Avenue after receiving a 911 call.

A 50-year-old man was found in medical distress following a physical altercation with another man, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He died two days later.

Police withheld the victim’s name in the homicide, citing “privacy rights of the victims and their families as outlined under FOIP legislation.”

This is the second time this year police have withheld the name of a homicide victim, contrary to prior practice.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Terrance Logan Farnham, 38, was initially charged with aggravated assault but the charge has since been upgraded to manslaughter.

An autopsy was performed but police said the medical examiner is waiting for toxicology results before confirming the cause of the man’s death.