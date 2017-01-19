Pair found dead in Riverbend home shot in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman found dead in a southwest Edmonton home Tuesday night died from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said the 59-year-old woman’s death was ruled a homicide, while the 74-year-old man’s death was deemed not criminal.

Police would not release the names of the victims but a title search shows the home is owned by Clive Deutscher, a medical doctor, and his wife Karlene Johner, a nurse.

Officers were called to a home on Heagle Crescent in Riverbend Tuesday evening after a person known to the couple went to check on their welfare.

Police said files are evaluated on a case-by-case basis and the service decided not to release the victims’ names in this case because “it does not serve an investigative purpose.” Police also said they have the duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.

The neighbourhood is tucked off Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive. One homeowner in the area said the street is usually very peaceful.

“I didn’t see anything actually,” Kelly, who’s lived in the neighbourhood for nine years, told Global News on Wednesday. “I came home last night, I knew nothing. I got a text this morning from someone.”

The woman’s death is Edmonton’s fourth homicide of 2017.