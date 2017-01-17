Edmonton police investigating bodies found in city’s southwest
A A
The Edmonton Police Service said its homicide unit has taken over an investigation after at least two bodies were discovered in a home in the city’s southwest Tuesday evening.
Police would not confirm how many bodies were discovered, nor the ages or genders of the deceased. They said they were found in a home on Heagle Crescent.
The public is not believed to be at any risk, police said.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.