January 17, 2017 11:48 pm
Updated: January 17, 2017 11:49 pm

Edmonton police investigating bodies found in city’s southwest

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
The Edmonton Police Service said its homicide unit has taken over an investigation after at least two bodies were discovered in a home in the city’s southwest Tuesday evening.

Police would not confirm how many bodies were discovered, nor the ages or genders of the deceased. They said they were found in a home on Heagle Crescent.

The public is not believed to be at any risk, police said.

More to come…

