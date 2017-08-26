Murder charges laid in Edmonton house fire that claimed life of baby boy

Edmonton Police have laid second-degree murder charges after an arson that claimed the life of a five-month-old baby boy.

Investigators believe the fire started when outdoor patio furniture was purposely set on fire near the front door of the home in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, has been charged 2nd-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Jessica Tammerand, 18, is charged with arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

A call was made to 911 shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday regarding a fire on Armitage Crescent S.W.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they entered the home and rescued a mother and child from the second floor while the house was engulfed in flames. The pair was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The baby, named Hunter, died in hospital. His 29-year-old mother, Angie Tang, remains in hospital.

Eight people lived in the home. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services operations deputy chief Scott Macdonald said the six other people were able to make it out of the house on their own before fire crews arrived.

An autopsy determined Hunter died from smoke inhalation.

Police continue to investigate.

The boy’s death is Edmonton’s 32nd homicide of the year.

-With files from Caley Ramsay and Slav Kornik