Man found dead near Edmonton playground was homicide victim: EPS

Edmonton police confirmed Tuesday that a man whose body was found in a green space Sunday was killed.

Benedicto George, 25, is the city’s 10th homicide victim of 2017.

An autopsy done on Monday determined George was shot to death.

His body was found near 162 Avenue and 103 Street early Sunday morning near a playground and skating rink.

Officers covered the body with a black tent, closed 103 Street, searched the area and spoke with people who live nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious or unusual activity in the area during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 26 to contact police.