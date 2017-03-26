Canada
Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

Police investigate a suspicious death in north Edmonton.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a green space near 162 Avenue and 103 Street early Sunday morning.

A black tent covered the body, and police have closed 103 Street while they investigate.

The green space is near a playground and skating rink.

Officers could be seen searching the area and talking to people in homes near the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area overnight to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

