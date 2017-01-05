Edmonton police investigate after 21-year-old man stabbed to death in city’s south side

The Edmonton Police Service said it is investigating the death of a man, found in critical condition in a southside residence, as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 103 Street and 45 Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault. When they got there, they found the victim, 21-year-old Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, and he was treated and rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries at about 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, police said an autopsy performed earlier in the day determined Trevino-Sabourin died from multiple stab wounds.

Police said they have yet to make an arrest in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.