Man charged with second-degree murder after ‘violent altercation’ in west Edmonton

A 59-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide in west Edmonton on Sunday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police were called to an apartment suite in the area of 101 Avenue and 151 Street.

On Monday, police said a “violent altercation” took place between two men inside the suite, leading to the death of a 66-year-old man.

An autopsy revealed Donald Alfred Carruthers died of multiple blunt force injuries. Police said Carruthers was a visitor at the west Edmonton apartment.

Carl Perteet, 59, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

This is Edmonton’s sixth homicide of 2017.