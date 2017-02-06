Crime
February 6, 2017 6:19 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 6:25 pm

Man charged with second-degree murder after ‘violent altercation’ in west Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 59-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide in west Edmonton on Sunday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police were called to an apartment suite in the area of 101 Avenue and 151 Street.

On Monday, police said a “violent altercation” took place between two men inside the suite, leading to the death of a 66-year-old man.

An autopsy revealed Donald Alfred Carruthers died of multiple blunt force injuries. Police said Carruthers was a visitor at the west Edmonton apartment.

Carl Perteet, 59, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

This is Edmonton’s sixth homicide of 2017.

