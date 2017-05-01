2nd-degree murder charge laid after fatal stabbing in south Edmonton

Edmonton police have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in south Edmonton on Sunday.

Someone called 911 with a weapons complaint at around 3:15 p.m. on April 30.

Officers arrived at the scene — near 106 Street and 61 Avenue — and found a man dead outside the back of the home with what appeared to be a stab wound.

A couple of hours later, an injured man was arrested at a hospital.

Investigators determined an altercation led to the stabbing.

Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Detectives believe at least four other people who were at the scene know either the accused or the victim and may have information or witnessed the crime.

Police are asking those people to come forward.

This is Edmonton’s 17th homicide of 2017.